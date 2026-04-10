Hostile drone attack against Kuwait causes damage, no casualties

Kuwait National Guard site hit by hostile drones, no casualties reported
KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti National Guard announced early on Friday that one of its sites was targeted by hostile drones, resulting in significant material damage without any human casualties recorded.
Brigadier General Dr Jadaan Fadel, Director of the Moral Guidance Directorate and spokesperson for the National Guard, stated in a release reported by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that competent authorities within the National Guard immediately initiated the necessary security and field measures to handle the incident.
Kuwait has assailed continued drone attacks launched from Iran.
Kuwait's National Guard has said one of its sites was targeted with hostile drones, with no human casualties. Brigadier General Dr. Jadaan Fadel stated in a press statement that the competent authorities in the Guard immediately began taking the necessary security and field measures to deal with the incident.
He affirmed the readiness of the National Guard forces and their continued execution of their duties with full efficiency and capability within an integrated system to protect the country's vital facilities.
He explained that the National Guard forces, in cooperation with the army, police, and general firefighting force, are on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats and firmly confront everything that targets undermining the country's security, ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its interests and national capabilities.
The National Guard called on everyone to the necessity of obtaining information from its official sources and not to follow rumours or circulate unverified news due to its negative impact in causing anxiety among community members.
A statement issued by Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday reads:
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the heinous attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies, including factions, militias, and armed groups loyal to it, via drones that targeted several vital facilities in the State of Kuwait, on the evening of Thursday, 9 April 2026, in flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and its airspace, and a blatant breach of international law, international humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the continuation of these brazen attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies against the State of Kuwait and the countries of the region undermines the regional and international efforts that have recently borne fruit with the announcement of a ceasefire between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and constitutes a blatant challenge to the international community."
"While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the necessity of obligating the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies to immediately and unconditionally cease all hostile acts directed against the State of Kuwait and all other countries of the region in accordance with the provisions of Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026, it renews its affirmation of the State of Kuwait's firm adherence to its full and legitimate right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and to take all necessary measures to preserve its sovereignty, security, and stability."