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Kuwait Ministry of Defence detects 14 ballistic missiles, 46 drones in 24 hours

Defence ministry says all threats handled under established military protocols

Last updated:
WAM
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An aerial view of Kuwait city skyline.
An aerial view of Kuwait city skyline.
AFP

KUWAIT: Kuwait's Ministry of Defence announced that the armed forces detected 14 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 46 hostile drones within the country's airspace over the past 24 hours on Monday, all of which were dealt with in accordance with established procedures.

The announcement was made by the Ministry's official spokesperson, Colonel Staff Saud AlAtwan, during the daily media briefing on the latest developments and operational events amid ongoing Iranian attacks on Kuwait.

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He was quoted by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) as saying that falling debris landed in a residential area in the north of the country, resulting in human injuries, with the relevant authorities responding in line with approved procedures.

Colonel Al-Al-Atwan added that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit of the Land Forces Engineering handled 22 reports, while Army firefighting teams responded to three incidents, all according to established protocols.

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