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Kuwait engaged 9 missiles, 26 drones in past 24 hours

Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery, power station hit as Kuwait repels aerial threats

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A view of the Kuwait city skyline.
A view of the Kuwait city skyline.
AFP

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence announced on Friday that Kuwait's air defence systems have detected and engaged nine missiles; seven ballistic and two cruise, in the last 24 hours amidst the current regional military escalation.

In the media briefing conducted by the Government Communication Centre, Ministry of Defence Spokesman Col. Saud Al-Atwan confirmed that the Kuwaiti Armed Forces effectively intercepted the hostile targets, including 26 drones, within the designated operational zones.

Unfortunately, Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery was targeted, which led to fires in a number of its operational units, in addition to an attack on a power and desalination station, resulting in material damage only, he said as quoted by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The spokesman added that the army bomb disposal squad responded to 22 reports.

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