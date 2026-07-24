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US Navy tightens noose on Iran: 12 ships redirected, 1 disabled in blockade as strikes hit 13th night

US strikes seek to curb Iranian threats to commercial vessels amid rising tensions

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Iran has been attacking civilian tankers and merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Some US officials say it's high time the US starts attacking and disabling or sinking Iranian-linked ships to make them feel the same "pain" they're inflicting on global shipping.
Iran has been attacking civilian tankers and merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Some US officials say it's high time the US starts attacking and disabling or sinking Iranian-linked ships to make them feel the same "pain" they're inflicting on global shipping.
CentCom

US Central Command forces have redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled one since resuming a naval blockade of Iran nine days ago, the military said late on Thursday, as American strikes against Iranian targets continued into a 13th consecutive night.

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The latest update from CentCom highlights ongoing efforts to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas while aiming to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for non-Iranian commercial traffic.

"Since resuming the naval blockade against Iran nine days ago, CentCom has redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas," the command posted on X.

Blockade resumes

The blockade resumption follows the collapse of earlier cease-fire arrangements.

US forces first imposed the measure earlier in 2026 before lifting it in mid-June as part of a short-lived memorandum of understanding.

It was reinstated around July 14.

Earlier Thursday, CentCom announced that US forces had begun another round of strikes on Iranian military targets at 6:45 pm ET on Thursday (2:45 am Friday, GST), targeting capabilities linked to threats against commercial shipping.

This follows the completion of the 12th consecutive night of strikes on July 22, which hit maritime assets, missile and drone storage, coastal surveillance, and air defense sites.

More than 50,000 US service members remain deployed across the Middle East.

The operations come amid heightened tensions in the region, with the US seeking to degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and international shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global oil flows.

Iran has previously retaliated with actions affecting maritime traffic.

No immediate injuries or significant damage to US forces were reported in the latest updates.

Oil prices have risen in response to the disruptions, with reduced throughput reported through the strait compared to pre-conflict levels.

The US military has emphasised that the blockade targets Iran-linked shipping specifically while it continues to support safe passage for compliant vessels.

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