Iran blames US after ship runs aground in Hormuz. Here's what shipping data shows

Photo provided by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB allegedly shows a foreign-flagged vessel that ran aground in the Strait of Hormuz on July 1, 2026. IRIB did not mention the ship's name and geolocation, and simply reported that the vessel ran aground while using a “US-suggested route”. Live ship tracking data shows Comoros-flagged Arista was stuck since March in Iranian territorial waters and belongs to a US-sanctioned Shamkhani shipping empire based in Iran. IRIB