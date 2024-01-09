Dubai: Picking the right school for your child is never an easy task. Looking for the right curriculum, extra-curricular activities as well as the budget can be daunting. But school ratings can help guide parents in making such decisions, as education authorities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah conduct regular assessments of schools in these emirates and provide an easy to follow rating.
In May 2023, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) unveiled the results of its ‘Itqan’ programme, announced results of the programme, which evaluated 110 out of 127 private schools in the emirate. Schools were rated on a six-point sale – outstanding, very good, good, acceptable, weak and very weak.
Here is the list of outstanding, very good and good schools in Sharjah, if you are planning to send your child to a school in the emirate.
Outstanding
1. Gems Millennium Private School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website –www.gemsmillenniumschool-sharjah.com
• Email address - gemsmillennium-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5358176
• Location - Muweilah
Very good
1. Victoria International Sharjah School
• Curriculum – Australian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.viss.ae
• Email address - victoriaintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5771999
• Location - Al Mamzar
2. Sharjah English School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - www.sharjahenglishschool.org
• Email address - sharjahenglish-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065589304
• Location - Industrial Area 17
3. Our Own English High School – Branch 1 (Boys)
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.gemsourownenglishboys-sharjah.com
• Email address - ourownenglish-b-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5355227
• Location - Jwaizei
4. Our Own English High School (Girls)
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.gemsoo-sharjah.com
• Email address - ourownenglish-g-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065386486
• Location - Industrial Area 6
5. Gems Cambridge International Private School Sharjah
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - www.gemscambridgeschool-sharjah.com
• Email address - gems.camb@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065024800
• Location - Muweilah
6. French International Georges Pompidou Private School
• Curriculum – French
• School Grades – Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 5
• Website - lfigp.org
• Email address - georgespompidou-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065673430
• Location - Al Abar
7. Delhi Private School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.dpssharjah.com
• Email address - delhi-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5345352
• Location - Muweilah
8. Australian International Private School
• Curriculum – Australian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.ais.ae
• Email address - australianintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5589967
• Location - Industrial Area 18
9. Ambassador School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 10
• Website - sharjahambassadorschool.com
• Email address - ambassador-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5668811
• Location - Muweilah
Good
1. Wes Green International Pvt. School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - www.wesgreeninternationalschool-sharjah.com
• Email address - wesgreenintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5062999
• Location - Muweilah
2. The Modern American International Private School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - maisschool.com
• Email address - mais-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5220040
• Location - Al Azra
3. Taryam American Private School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - tapschool.ae
• Email address - taryam-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5216000
• Location - Al Azra
4. Sharjah Private School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 6
• Website - www.moe.gov.ae
• Email address - alsharjah-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5664330
• Location - Al Abar
5. Sharjah International Private School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Email address - sharjahintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5586624
• Location - Al Gharayen 5
6. Sharjah Indian School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.sissharjah.com
• Email address - sharjahindian-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5670560
• Location - Al Ghubaiba
7. Sharjah American International Private School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.saissharjah.com
• Email address - sharjahamerican-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5380000
• Location - Al Ramaqia
8. Scholars International Academy Private School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - sia.ae
• Email address - intlacademy-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065355033/065197007
• Location - Muweilah
9. Sama American Private School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.samaschool.ae
• Email address - sama-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5242222
• Location - Al Azra
10. Ryan International Private School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.ryangroup.org/ryaninternational/cbse/uae/ryan-international-school-sharjah
• Email address - starintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065345552 - 065341119
• Location – Muweilah
11. Providence English Private School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 2 (FS2) to Year 13
• Website - www.peps.ae
• Email address - providence-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5340443
• Location - Muweilah
12. Pace British School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - pacebritish.com
• Email address - pacebritish-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 06 530 6000
• Location - Muweilah
13. Manarat Al Sharjah Private School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.manaratalsharjah.com
• Email address - manarat@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5347772
• Location - Samnan
14. Leaders Private School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.leadersprivateschool.com
• Email address - leaders-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5225560
• Location - Al Azra
15. International School of Creative Science
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - iscs.sch.ae
• Email address - creativescience-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065134444
• Location - Muweilah
16. India International School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - iiss.ae
• Email address - indiaintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065356999/065356000
• Location - Muweilah
17. Gulf Asian English Schools
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - gulfasianenglishschool.com
• Email address - gulfisian-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5340000
• Location - Muweilah
18. German International School Sharjah
• Curriculum – German
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.dssharjah.org
• Email address - german-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5676014
• Location - Al Abar
19. Gems Westminster School Sharjah
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - www.gemswestminsterschool-sharjah.com
• Email address - gemswestminster-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5486323
• Location - Muweilah
20. Emirates National Schools
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.ens.sch.ae
• Email address - ens-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065990999
• Location - Al Rahmaniya 3
21. The Emirates National School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - tens.ae
• Email address - emiratenational-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5242252
• Location - Al Nekhailat
22. Emirates Educational Corporation Emirates Private School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.epschad.com
• Email address - emirates-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5613917
• Location - Al Manakh
23. Beaconhouse Al Khaleej International School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - beaconhouse-azr.ac.ae
• Email address - alkhaleejintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5661554
• Location - Al Azra
24. Aspam Indian International Private School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - aspamiis.com
• Email address - aspam-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5677372
• Location - Al Azra
25. Amity Private School
• Curriculum – Indian
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.amitysharjah.com
• Email address - amity-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5164900
• Location - Muweilah
26. American School of Creative Science Private
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - ascs.sch.ae/sharjah-maliha
• Email address - amintlcs-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5055000
• Location - Maleha
27. American Private School Of Kalba
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Grade 6 - Grade 12
• Website - apskalba.com
• Email address - kalbaamerican-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 09 2778883
• Location - Kalba
28. Al Zuhour Private School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.alzuhourschool.com
• Email address - alzuhour-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065345551
• Location - Muweilah
29. Al Shola Private School – Branch 1
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Grade 5 - Grade 12
• Website - www.alsholaschool.com
• Email address - alshola-b-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065385090
• Location - Industrial Area 13
30. Al Saleh Private School For Girls
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (MoE)
• School Grades – Grade 5 - Grade 12
• Website – moe.gov.ae
• Email address - alsaleh-b-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065225704
• Location - Al Nekhailat
31. Al Noor Internation School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website – moe.gov.ae
• Email address - alnoorintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5177000
• Location - Al Ghubaiba
32. Al Murooj English School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 6
• Website www.almuroojsch.com
• Email address - almuroojenglish-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5273720
• Location - Al Azra
33. Al Marifa Int. Private School
• Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.almarifa-intsch.ae
• Email address - almaarifaintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
•Phone number – 06 5014444
• Location - Al Yarmouk
34. Al Marifa Int. Private School
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.almarifa-intsch.ae
• Email address - almaarifaintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number - 065014444
• Location - Al Yarmouk
35. Al Kamal American Private School – Al Azra
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.akaisschool.com
• Email address - alkamal-b-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5659870
• Location - Al Azra
36. Al Kamal American Private School – Branch 2
• Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Pre-kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.akaisschool.com
• Email address - alkamal-b2-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5615554
• Location - Halwan
37. Al Itqan American School
•Curriculum – American
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - aias.ae
• Email address - alitqan-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5220010
• Location - Al Azra
38. Al Estiqlal Private School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website – moe.gov.ae
• Email address - alestiqlal-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5676871
• Location - Muweilah
49. Al Dhia Al Ilmiyah Private School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 9
• Website - www.aldhiaschool.ae
• Email address - aldhiaalilmiyah-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5660056
• Location - Al Ghubaiba
40. Al Basaier Private School
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 9
• Website - www.bashair-sch.ae
• Email address - albassaer-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5226777
• Location - Sharqan
41. Al Ansar International School•
Curriculum – British
• School Grades – Early Years Foundation Stage 1 (FS1) to Year 13
• Website - alansarschool.net
• Email address - alansarintl-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5459441
• Location - Al Gharayen 2
42. Al Amal School for The Deaf
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Kindergarten to Grade 12
• Website - www.schs.ae/en/al-amal-school-deaf
• Email address - AlAmal.Deaf-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 06 5671117
• Location - Al Yarmouk
43. Al Ahliah Charity Pvt. School – Falaj Branch
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Grade 4 - Grade 9
• Website – moe.gov.ae
• Email address - natcharity-b-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065246665
• Location - Al Falaj
44. Al Ahliah Charity Pvt. School – Branch 2
• Curriculum – Ministry Of Education (Moe)
• School Grades – Grade 8 - Grade 12
• Website - moe.gov.ae
• Email address - natcharity-q-psch@spea.shj.ae
• Phone number – 065220028
• Location - Al Qadisia