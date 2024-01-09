K-drama actor Song Kang is causing wardrobe envy among fans with his fashion in his latest Netflix romance comedy, My Demon.

In the recently released episode 11, Kang's character, Jeong Gu-won, impressed fans with a mini fashion show for his on-screen wife, Do Do-hee (played by Kim Yoo-jung).

In the recently released episode 11, Kang's character, Jeong Gu-won, impressed fans with a mini fashion show for his on-screen wife, Do Do-hee (played by Kim Yoo-jung).

Kang was dubbed the ‘son of Netflix’ in Korea in 2021, after scoring lead roles in three Netflix original series in a row. He first gained prominence with roles in TV dramas The Liar and His Lover. Within three years since his debut, Kang managed to land big roles in Netflix original series Sweet Home and Love Alarm.

In My Demon, Kang plays a supernatural being who loses his powers after falling for the female protagonist, an heir of a prosperous conglomerate. Jeong Gu-won's unearthly abilities transfer to Do Do-hee during an unexpected event.

The show currently ranks number six among TV shows on Netflix UAE, this week.

According to the website inkistyle.com, which shares stories about fashion in K-entertainment, Kang started the series on a high note, fashion-wise, appearing in a sleek wool blazer from French designer brand Egonlab.

Including avant-garde brands like Songzio, Kang’s stylist seems to have mostly chosen Korean fashion labels for the star in the series. The actor perfectly pulled off a casual look with a Haculla t-shirt, a Songzio cropped blazer, and Wooyoungmi blue straight jeans.

His black double-breasted jacket and another grey-blue double-layered woolen blazer from Songzio seem to be fan favourites, along with a Valentino tweed fringe button jacket.

One of the outfits he tried on in episode 11, was a red suit – including matching pants, waistcoat, and jacket. K-Pop fans immediately had flashbacks of K-pop idol Kai of Exo, in his iconic ‘Love Shot’ era, during which he wore a similar red suit.

Twitter user @Blo091 commented: “… Gu-won has the best fashion I’ve ever seen on a K-drama character… Man’s always wearing the coolest and unique outfits. #MyDemon #KimYooJung #SongKang”

And, @LouAnne posted: “#MyDemon is not just a Romance drama, to be honest. It’s a fashion show of Do-won too…”