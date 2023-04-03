Dubai: More than three quarters (77 per cent) of students in Dubai attend private schools rated ‘Good’ or better, compared to 70 per cent during the last full inspection cycle during the 2018/19 academic year, according to inspection results released today by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).
The release of inspection results coincides with school re-enrolment deadlines for the next academic year, enabling parents to make informed and timely decisions about their children’s schooling.
Results
A total of 199 schools were inspected during the latest round of inspections, including six schools that were inspected for the first time. As many as 20 schools were rated Outstanding; 39 Very Good; 84 Good; and 55 Acceptable. Only one school was rated Weak. In all, 25 schools improved their ratings, with 39,795 students benefitting from the positive change.
Customised parent summary reports and detailed inspection reports for each school will be available on the KHDA website this month.
244,868 students (77 per cent) attend Dubai private schools rated ‘Good’ or better
25 schools improved in ratings
6 schools inspected for the first time
76 per cent of Emirati students enrolled in schools rated ‘Good’ or better
Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director-General, KHDA, said: “Private schools in Dubai are known for their commitment to quality and continuous improvement. This year’s results show that thousands more students have access to better quality teaching and learning, a sign of the dedication and expertise of teachers and school leaders. We are grateful to the whole education community for supporting our schools to be among the best in the world.”
read more
Emirati students have also benefitted from the improvement in school ratings. Seventy-six per cent of Emirati students (22,876) now attend a private school rated Good or better, compared to 70 per cent in the 2018/19 academic year.
Fatma Belrehif, CEO of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, said: “We’re pleased to see that schools in Dubai have continued their improvement journey. We will continue working with the school community and parents to ensure that all students benefit from the high standard of education offered by Dubai’s private schools.”
GEMS Wellington International School
Jumeirah College
Jumeirah English Speaking School
Dubai College
GEMS Jumeira Primary School - Dubai
GEMS Dubai American Academy
GEMS Modern Academy
Dubai English Speaking College
Repton School
Lycee Francais International Geroges Pompidou School Oud Metha
Dubai British School
Jumeirah English Speaking School (Br)
Horizons English School
Dubai English Speaking School
Kings School Al Barsha
Dubai International Academy
Deira International School
Victory Heights Primary School
Nord Anglia International School