Dubai: Seventy-three percent of students attend Indian curriculum schools rated Good or better, and the proportion of students attending Very Good schools has increased to 42%, up from 37% in 2019-20, according to results released by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

This year, wellbeing was included as a key focus area during inspections. More than three-quarters (78%) of schools were found to offer wellbeing provision that was rated high or very high.

Additionally, parents will now receive customised summary reports that will give them quick and accessible information on the aspects of school quality that matter most to them.

The parent summary reports include concise insights on wellbeing provision, quality of teaching and students’ learning, among others. Parent summary reports for each school are also available through the KHDA online directory.

Improvement

Commenting on the results, Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA said: “The improvement shown in this year’s inspection results are testament to the commitment of teachers and school leaders at Indian and Pakistani curriculum schools in Dubai.

"That more than three-quarters of schools were found to have high wellbeing provision speaks to the importance that schools and parents place on giving students a well-rounded education that prepares them for a healthy and prosperous future. We appreciate the support of parents and the wider community in their contribution to world-class education in Dubai.”

More than 6,000 students benefited from the improved ratings this year.

Six schools in Dubai improved their rating compared to the 2019/2020 inspection cycle: two schools improved from Good to Very Good; three schools improved from Acceptable to Good; and one school moved from Weak to Acceptable.

English language

Indian curriculum schools also showed marked improvement in English language attainment, with 84% of schools rated Good or better compared to 75% in 2019, while 77% of schools were rated Good or better for curriculum adaptation compared to 2019.

Indian curriculum schools have also improved their provision for students of determination. A total of 5,254 students of determination attend Indian schools in Dubai, and 85% of these students are enrolled in schools which provide them a Good or better quality of education, compared to 74% in 2019-20.

Fatma Belrehif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau said: “It’s great news that the quality of education provided by schools has continued to improve since the last full inspection cycle. We look forward to seeing further improvement across all Indian and Pakistani curriculum schools as they enhance the ways they collect and use wellbeing data; develop the quality of teaching and learning for early years and for Arabic as an additional language; and refine their self-evaluation and improvement planning processes.”

A total of 32 Indian curriculum schools were inspected during the first full inspection cycle since the 2019-20 academic year.

Two schools offering the Pakistani curriculum were rated Acceptable.

More information about this year’s results about inspection key findings are available at this link.

Key findings:

32 Indian curriculum schools inspected

78% of schools offer wellbeing provision rated high or very high

73% of students attend Indian schools rated Good or better

Six schools improved in inspection ratings

85% of students of determination receive an education rated Good or better

32 Indian curriculum schools inspected

78% of schools offer wellbeing provision rated high or very high

73% of students attend Indian schools rated Good or better

Six schools improved in inspection ratings

85% of students of determination receive an education rated Good or better

KHDA