Dubai: Schools in Dubai may or may not decide to offer distance learning on Fridays during Ramadan, depending on feedback on parent consultations, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) clarified today.
In a series of tweets, it said schools have the option of offering distance learning only, or parallel with face-to-face learning on Fridays during Ramadan, depending on feedback from parent consultations.
Education institutions may decide on the most suitable place of work for all staff on Fridays during Ramadan, it said.
Schools are encouraged to offer teaching and learning options suitable for their whole school community, it added.