Dubai: If you are a business owner or entrepreneur who has just set up your own company in the UAE, looking for the right talent for your staff requirements can be tricky. However, once you have found the right candidates for the job, applying for a work permit is a fairly easy process.

For companies in the mainland, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) allows you to apply for a work permit, regardless of whether the candidate is inside or outside the UAE. On June 14, MOHRE took to its social media channels to inform business owners about the process they need to follow in order to obtain a work permit for an employee who is outside the UAE.

How can I issue a work permit?

According to MOHRE, you can apply for a work permit for a candidate outside the UAE through the following channels:

1. The MOHRE website – mohre.gov.ae

2. MOHRE smartphone application ‘MOHRE UAE’

3. TAWSEEL - MOHRE’s customer service centre for private sector employees

What documents do I need for applying work permit?

If you are an employer, you will need to collect the following documents from the worker:

• A copy of a valid passport for a minimum of six months.

• A passport sized photograph with a white background

• If evidence of academic qualification is required (post-secondary diploma, university degree or equivalent), a copy authenticated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the home country is necessary.

How do I issue a work permit?

Whether you choose to do it online or through a MOHRE customer centre, here is the standard procedure to follow:

• Provide your Emirates ID details. If you are applying through the website or app, this would mean entering your Emirates ID number and expiry date or logging in using your UAE Pass account. If you are applying through a customer centre, you would need to present your Emirates ID.

• Apply for a ‘new work permit’ service.

• Submit the required documents. If there are certain documents missing from the process, you will notified via SMS from MOHRE on your registered mobile number.

• Once the documents have been verified and the work permit approved, MOHRE will send a link for the payment process.

• At the time of payment, you will also be required to attach the job offer letter signed by the employee.

Cost

MOHRE recently announced an updated list of work permit related costs, which vary depending on a company’s classification. According to the list, which came into effect from June 1, 2022, this is the cost for issuing work permits for workers who are outside the UAE:

• Category A: Dh50

• Category B: Dh50

• Category C: Dh50