1 of 14
Frankfurt, Germany | Berlin: From Frankfurt and New York to Istanbul and Beijing, skygazers could enjoy a beautiful supermoon rise over the horizon in an impressive astronomic spectacle.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 14
Los Angeles | The full moon appeared bigger than normal and sometimes slightly orange-colored as it lit skies around the globe.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 14
Rome | It reached its full stage on Tuesday during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth. It's also referred to as the 'Strawberry Moon' because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 14
Beijing | In Frankfurt, it rose behind the German city's banking district's skyline, while in Beijing the forbidden city's roof decorations depicting sacred beasts were silhouetted in sharp black by the moon.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 14
The moon also illuminated New York City's Statue of Liberty and shone on the pillars of the ancient temple of Poseidon (above) at Cape Sounion south of Athens, Greece.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 14
The full moon rises over the cross of St. Joseph Church in Baghdad, Iraq.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 14
The full moon rises between two towers, in Dubai, UAE.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 14
‘Strawberry Moon’ rises behind the iconic Museum of the Future in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
9 of 14
A supermoon rises behind sculpture of Tomislav of Croatia, the first Croatian king, in downtown Zagreb, Croatia.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 14
Sculptures of angels fixed at the St. Isaak's Cathedral are silhouetted on the full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 14
The full moon rises over Marseille, southern France.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 14
People watch the rising moon Monday, June 13, 2022, in East Boston, Massachusetts.
Image Credit: AP
13 of 14
A supermoon rises behind the Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey.
Image Credit: AP
14 of 14
A waxing gibbous moon is seen at 98% percent full as it rises near the Nubble Light,in York, Maine.
Image Credit: AP