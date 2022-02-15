Dubai: Have you been a victim of online fraud and want to file a complaint? Abu Dhabi Police just provided details on how to report fraud online scams through an online post on their official social media channels on Tuesday, February 15.
Do not share confidential information
The local police authority also urged people to not share sensitive information online or through the phone. Private data such as - your password for online banking services and Emirates ID should not be disclosed.
How to report online scams
If you have been exposed to fraudulent operations or had personal information leaked, here is how you can file a complaint:
• Call the toll free number – 8002626
• Text message on 2828
E-mail aman@adpolice.gov.ae
Dh18 million returned to victims of online fraud and phone scams
In the social media post, Abu Dhabi Police also stated that they have returned Dh18 million to victims of phone scams and electronic fraud.
The reports of adphone scams and cybercrime were reported to Abu Dhabi Police’s criminal security division. Most of the victims had their bank account targeted.
Abu Dhabi Police has also launched awareness campaigns on financial fraud in Arabic, English and Urdu.
How to report E-Crime in Dubai:
To report a cybercrime case: Contact Dubai Police through their app – Dubai Police – or by calling 901 for inquiries only.
You can also report a financial crime to the nearest police station in your area or visit this link: https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae/wps/portal/home/services/individualservicescontent/cybercrime