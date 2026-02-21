Google's new cables to boost India’s AI backbone, but the UAE’s execution keeps it ahead
Dubai: Google’s decision to build new undersea internet cables linking India to multiple continents has raised a bigger question: can India realistically challenge the United States and China in artificial intelligence — and match the UAE’s rapid progress in AI adoption?
The short answer: not yet — but the gap is narrowing, and the comparison with the UAE is becoming more relevant.
These cables will support Google’s planned $15 billion AI infrastructure hub in Visakhapatnam, on India’s east coast. It will be the company’s largest AI hub outside the US.
Subsea cables carry most of the world’s internet traffic. For AI, they matter because training and running advanced systems requires moving massive volumes of data between data centres across the world. Faster and more reliable connections allow AI systems to operate at scale.
For India, the cables are less about speed and more about resilience and independence.At present, most international data flows through landing points in Mumbai and Chennai.
Google’s project will turn Visakhapatnam into a new global gateway, spreading risk and improving network reliability. Google said the project would “increase the resilience of India’s digital backbone and improve economic security.”
Simply put, India gets:
More control over critical digital infrastructure
Fewer bottlenecks and outages
Better conditions for hosting large AI data centres
Strong digital infrastructure on its own does not make India an AI superpower. While improved connectivity is an essential foundation, it is only the first step and must be matched by advances in research, hardware, and large-scale deployment.
The US and China still dominate AI because they control:
Advanced semiconductor design and manufacturing
The most powerful AI chips
Large-scale research institutions
Massive private and government funding
China also benefits from close integration between the state and major technology firms, while the US leads in frontier AI research and venture capital. India remains dependent on foreign chipmakers and cloud providers for most advanced AI workloads.
India’s main advantage comes from its scale, rather than from leadership in core AI technologies or frontier research.
The country has:
One of the world’s largest pools of software engineers
A fast-growing cloud and startup ecosystem
Huge volumes of digital users and data
Last year, India rose to third place in a global AI competitiveness ranking compiled by researchers at Stanford University, overtaking Japan and South Korea.
At the same time, companies are expanding AI capacity inside the country. Nvidia announced partnerships with Indian cloud providers to supply processors for AI data centres.
This suggests India is becoming an important location for deploying AI systems, even if it is not yet leading in core research or hardware.
While India is building scale, the UAE has focused on execution.
The UAE ranks among the world’s leading countries for AI talent investment and resilience, placing sixth globally for government and corporate spending on AI skills and ninth for AI-driven resilience.
AI is already embedded across the economy, including:
Government services aimed at reducing bureaucracy
Public education, where AI will be mandatory in schools
Healthcare systems using predictive modelling and AI platforms
By mid-2025, nearly 90% of organisations in the UAE were using AI in at least one business function, giving it one of the highest adoption rates globally.
The UAE has also positioned itself as a neutral and open AI hub through open-source models such as Falcon, strengthening its global credibility.
Abu Dhabi is also backing its AI ambitions with capital. The emirate has emerged as a major global investor in artificial intelligence through MGX, a government-backed fund that has taken stakes in leading AI developers including OpenAI and Anthropic.
The fund aims to build more than $100 billion in assets and could invest up to $10 billion a year in technology, positioning Abu Dhabi not just as an adopter of AI, but as a financial backer shaping the sector’s global direction.
Sundar Pichai, head of Google’s parent company Alphabet, said India is “uniquely positioned at this moment” to advance in AI.
He described India’s future in the sector as having an “extraordinary trajectory” and said the country is already one of the largest markets for Google’s Gemini AI chatbot.
That highlights a key difference. India may not invent the most advanced AI models first — but it could become one of the largest places where AI is used, trained and scaled.
At least in the near term, it cannot, despite clear progress in infrastructure and adoption. India still lags in:
Chip manufacturing
Cutting-edge AI research
Homegrown large AI models
While Google’s undersea cables strengthen India’s long-term position and improve its competitiveness, AI leadership depends on how quickly infrastructure is turned into results. UAE is already proving capability.