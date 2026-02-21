Dubai: Google’s decision to build new undersea internet cables linking India to multiple continents has raised a bigger question: can India realistically challenge the United States and China in artificial intelligence — and match the UAE’s rapid progress in AI adoption?

Google’s project will turn Visakhapatnam into a new global gateway, spreading risk and improving network reliability. Google said the project would “increase the resilience of India’s digital backbone and improve economic security.”

For India, the cables are less about speed and more about resilience and independence.At present, most international data flows through landing points in Mumbai and Chennai.

Subsea cables carry most of the world’s internet traffic. For AI, they matter because training and running advanced systems requires moving massive volumes of data between data centres across the world. Faster and more reliable connections allow AI systems to operate at scale.

These cables will support Google’s planned $15 billion AI infrastructure hub in Visakhapatnam, on India’s east coast. It will be the company’s largest AI hub outside the US.

The short answer: not yet — but the gap is narrowing, and the comparison with the UAE is becoming more relevant.

This suggests India is becoming an important location for deploying AI systems, even if it is not yet leading in core research or hardware.

China also benefits from close integration between the state and major technology firms, while the US leads in frontier AI research and venture capital. India remains dependent on foreign chipmakers and cloud providers for most advanced AI workloads.

Strong digital infrastructure on its own does not make India an AI superpower. While improved connectivity is an essential foundation, it is only the first step and must be matched by advances in research, hardware, and large-scale deployment.

The fund aims to build more than $100 billion in assets and could invest up to $10 billion a year in technology, positioning Abu Dhabi not just as an adopter of AI, but as a financial backer shaping the sector’s global direction.

Abu Dhabi is also backing its AI ambitions with capital. The emirate has emerged as a major global investor in artificial intelligence through MGX, a government-backed fund that has taken stakes in leading AI developers including OpenAI and Anthropic.

The UAE has also positioned itself as a neutral and open AI hub through open-source models such as Falcon, strengthening its global credibility.

By mid-2025, nearly 90% of organisations in the UAE were using AI in at least one business function, giving it one of the highest adoption rates globally.

The UAE ranks among the world’s leading countries for AI talent investment and resilience, placing sixth globally for government and corporate spending on AI skills and ninth for AI-driven resilience.

At least in the near term, it cannot, despite clear progress in infrastructure and adoption. India still lags in:

That highlights a key difference. India may not invent the most advanced AI models first — but it could become one of the largest places where AI is used, trained and scaled.

He described India’s future in the sector as having an “extraordinary trajectory” and said the country is already one of the largest markets for Google’s Gemini AI chatbot.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.