NRTC Group to debut at Gulfood Green 2026 with integrated sustainable agri-food model

Group to showcase integrated agrifood ecosystem with global sourcing, local production
NRTC Group will make its first dedicated appearance at Gulfood Green 2026, marking a milestone in its transformation into a sustainability-led, future-ready agri-food platform. The debut comes as global food demand is projected to increase by up to 60 per cent by 2050, while nearly one-third of food produced worldwide is lost or wasted.
At Gulfood Green, NRTC Group will showcase its integrated agrifood ecosystem spanning global sourcing, local production, processing, technology and sustainability. Participation will include key subsidiaries such as Mirak, Al Hashemeya Farms, Ripe Organic, Taaza and Mahsool, a local farm initiative for which NRTC is the exclusive commercial arm.
The group will highlight initiatives focused on food security, reducing food loss and responsible sourcing, supported by digital traceability through its upcoming Mazraati Farm-to-Fork platform. Mohamed Alrifai, Group CEO of NRTC, said the participation reflects the group’s strategic shift toward scalable, ESG-aligned growth and more resilient regional food systems.
