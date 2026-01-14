Amateur player stuns Jannik Sinner on way to $670,000 prize

Jordan Smith plans to buy a house with his winnings
Dubai: If the surprises being thrown up in the build-up to this year’s Australian Open – which starts Sunday – are anything to go by, the year’s first Grand Slam is sure to be a tournament to remember.
First came the announcement that tennis great Roger Federer would return to the court for an exhibition tournament at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday and much like an appetizer to the great man’s appearance, an amateur player on Wednesday went home with a $670,000 prize for winning the pressure-packed "One Point Slam".
Amateur Jordan Smith sensationally upset a star-studded field to collect Aus$1 million prize in the innovative sudden-death contest at a sold-out Rod Laver Arena that pitted 24 professionals led by Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff alongside 24 amateurs and celebrity wildcards.
Each match consisted of one just point – win and you advanced, lose and you were out.
The 16 top-seeded professionals had first-round byes before the competition morphed into a Grand Slam-style knockout from the last-32 stage onwards.
Instead of a traditional coin toss, a game of "rock, paper, scissors" decided who served.
Crucially, the amateurs were allowed two serves but any current ATP or WTA-ranked players, only one.
Australia's Smith, who qualified as the New South Wales champion, beat world number 117 Joanna Garland in the final, having upset Sinner and Amanda Anisimova along the way. Against Sinner, Smith waited to receive only for the Italian world No 2 to net his serve.
"Coming in tonight, I was just happy to win one point," said Smith, who planned to buy a house with his winnings.
"I was nervous, but I enjoyed being out here. Was a great experience."
Taiwan number one Garland beat Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and Maria Sakkari.
Top-ranked Alcaraz fell to women's world number 52 Sakkari, while three-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev was beaten by Anisimova before she was sent packing by Smith.
