Amateur player stuns Jannik Sinner on way to $670,000 prize

Dubai: If the surprises being thrown up in the build-up to this year’s Australian Open – which starts Sunday – are anything to go by, the year’s first Grand Slam is sure to be a tournament to remember.

Australia's Smith, who qualified as the New South Wales champion, beat world number 117 Joanna Garland in the final, having upset Sinner and Amanda Anisimova along the way. Against Sinner, Smith waited to receive only for the Italian world No 2 to net his serve.

First came the announcement that tennis great Roger Federer would return to the court for an exhibition tournament at the Rod Laver Arena on Saturday and much like an appetizer to the great man’s appearance, an amateur player on Wednesday went home with a $670,000 prize for winning the pressure-packed "One Point Slam".

