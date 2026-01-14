GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Aus Open: Ofner celebrates too early, ends up losing to Nishesh Basavareddy

The American ultimately clinched a dramatic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (13-11) victory

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sebastian Ofner celebrates too early against Nishesh Basavareddy
Sebastian Ofner celebrates too early against Nishesh Basavareddy

Dubai: Sebastian Ofner endured a painful moment at Melbourne Park after forgetting that the final-set tiebreak requires a player to reach 10 points to secure victory.

In his second-round qualifying match against American Nishesh Basavareddy, with both players having won a set apiece, the Austrian surged to a commanding 6—1 lead in the deciding tiebreak. After winning the next point, Ofner prematurely celebrated, only for the umpire to intervene and remind him that the match was not yet over.

A visibly embarrassed Ofner returned to the service line and went on to lose eight of the following nine points, allowing Basavareddy to seize control. The American ultimately clinched a dramatic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (13-11) victory, celebrating by holding his hands to his neck in what appeared to be a “choking” gesture toward his opponent.

“I knew there was still some time,” Basavareddy said afterward. “In a super tiebreak, you always have a chance, so I kept believing.

“After I won that next point at 1-7, I felt like those moments can make someone start overthinking — thinking they’ve already won and moved on to the next round. That definitely gave me a bit of hope.”

Basavareddy, who will face Britain’s George Loffhagen in the final round of qualifying, added: “I could see him tense up a little. The balls were quite old, so every rally was a battle. My main focus was just to keep as many balls in play as possible.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
AustraliaTennis

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A conceptual rendering of CLIO House, envisioned as a spaceship, linked by river-like art installations in the Dubai desert.

Never seen: ‘Spaceship’, 10km ‘rivers’ in Dubai desert

4m read
The park is hosting what organisers are calling Season 30's most spectacular drone show yet, and it's happening at 7.15pm on Friday, January 10.

Global Village to host its biggest drone show tonight

3m read
Venus Williams made her debut at the Indian Wells (1994).

Australia Open: Venus Williams is back after 5 years

1m read
Sebastian Hertner has tragically passed away

Footballer dies after 70-meter fall from ski lift

2m read