Anti-Bezos campaign urges Met Gala boycott in New York

Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos are lead sponsors of the high-profile event
A poster campaign opposing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's involvement in the upcoming Met Gala cropped up across New York's streets and subways Wednesday, calling for a boycott of the star-studded event.
Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos are lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs of the high-profile fundraising event, to be held May 4, which draws A-listers across entertainment, sport, fashion and business.
But the billionaire couple's stake in the gala has angered activists, who primarily oppose Bezos's business practices. Another poster portrays Bezos in a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) uniform, as Amazon's cloud computing subsidiary has a contract with the divisive agency leading President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.
Behind the campaign is a group founded in Britain called 'Everyone Hates Elon', which, a spokesperson stressed, 'also targets other billionaires' beyond Elon Musk, the world's richest person. "I think it feels really powerful to take action," said the spokesperson, who asked for anonymity due to fears of retaliation.
"I think it's speaking to a need that people have to stand up to some of these people that are controlling our lives." The group says it has received more than 14,000 pounds ($19,000) to fund its campaign in New York, mainly from small donations averaging 10 pounds.
The Met Gala is often criticised for its displays of immense wealth and has previously drawn protests over economic inequality, environmental concerns, and the war in Gaza.