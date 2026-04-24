'Smitten' Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are engaged after 8 months of dating: Reports

Reports claim Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged after eight months together
Dubai: Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have set the internet buzzing again, as new reports claim the couple may already be engaged after months of growing speculation.
The rumours that Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are engaged have picked up pace this week, following a story published by Page Six citing sources close to the couple.
According to the report, the singer and actor, 30, and Kravitz, 37, have decided to take the next step after dating for around eight months. While neither has confirmed the news publicly, the claim has been widely repeated across entertainment outlets, largely due to a combination of insider comments and recent appearances.
Speculation intensified earlier this month when Kravitz was photographed in London wearing a large diamond ring, prompting online discussion about a possible engagement. The images quickly circulated, with fans and media linking the jewellery to the timeline of their relationship.
However, at the time some fans speculated the ring was simply part of a jewellery campaign rather than a sign of an engagement.
Online, fans have been reacting with a mix of humour and disbelief, some joking that they “can’t believe their childhood heartthrob is getting married,” while others tongue-in-cheek speculate whether Kravitz might call it off before it goes further, referencing her past engagements and relationships 'That friend who gets engaged in every relationship but never actually gets married' joked one fan on X.
Styles and Kravitz were first linked in August 2025, after being spotted together in Rome. Since then, they have kept a relatively low profile, appearing together occasionally but avoiding direct confirmation or public commentary about their relationship.
Both have had high-profile relationships in the past. Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman and was later engaged to Channing Tatum before their reported split in 2024. Styles, meanwhile, has been linked to several well-known figures, including Olivia Wilde, Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner.
A source close to the couple told Page Six that Styles is “completely smitten” with Kravitz, adding that he would do “anything for her,” describing the level of affection between them as intense and fast-moving.
The insider also claimed Kravitz is “on cloud nine” amid the engagement reports, suggesting she is equally invested in the relationship. According to the same source, those within their close circle are not particularly surprised by the development, saying the relationship has been serious for some time behind the scenes.