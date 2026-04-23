A big diamond rock on Kravitz’s left hand has sparked engagement chatter around the pair
Dubai: Over the past few days, engagement chatter has taken over timelines after Harry styles and Zoe Kravitz were photographed in London, with Kravitz wearing a noticeable diamond ring on her left hand, the finger traditionally associated with engagements.
The images, which also show the couple holding hands and spending time together casually, have fuelled intense online speculation.
The entire rumour cycle hinges on one detail: the ring. Kravitz has been seen wearing it across multiple outings in April 2026, Naturally, fans and tabloids connected the dots.
Despite the noise, there’s still one consistent fact across every credible report, neither Kravitz nor Styles has confirmed an engagement. Their teams haven’t commented, and the couple themselves, who have kept their relationship intentionally private haven’t addressed it publicly either.
The pair were first linked in mid-2025 and have since been seen together in several cities, including London, Rome and New York. While both are known for keeping their personal lives private, the pair have been spotted together repeatedly together.
It’s also worth noting that a ring alone isn’t definitive evidence. Several fans note that it could be a brand collaboration with Jessica McCormack, who Kravitz is an ambassador for.
Online, some fans have taken the rumours a step further jokingly by looping Taylor Swift into the conversation.
Given Swift’s past relationship with Harry Styles and her long-standing friendship with Zoë Kravitz, social media users are imagining a scenario where she could end up attending their wedding.
Kravitz has had a relatively private but well-documented relationship history. She was previously married Karl Glusman in 2019 after a period of engagement, but the couple separated and finalised their divorce in 2021.
More recently, she was engaged to Channing Tatum, with their relationship becoming public in 2021 before reports of their split emerged in 2024.
Across both relationships, milestones like engagements often surfaced publicly through appearances before being formally acknowledged.