Seeing the same Instagram reels on repeat? How to reset your algorithm

Escape the reels Loop: Steps to reset your Instagram algorithm
I don't deny that I watched Jimmy Fallon's Stranger Things rap several times. It was catchy. I loved it. And in this spirit of strange resurgence, I kept getting fed AI videos of the Stranger Things characters. And, then the memes and the endless reels.
Is what the Upside Down feels like in 2026?
But there's a way to change it. Whew.
Here’s the deal: Instagram’s reels algorithm just watches everything you do. It tracks which reels you watch till the end, rewatch, like, or comment on—and then feeds you more of the same. But here’s the kicker: even accidental taps can send the algorithm down the wrong rabbit hole, giving you more of what you don’t want.
You can check the guide here.
Well, people change. Maybe you were obsessed with cat compilations last year, but now you’re all about wellness hacks. Or maybe you stumbled upon a reel that left you shaking your head and now your feed is haunted by similar nonsense. Either way, resetting the Reels algorithm can be your ticket back to a feed you actually enjoy.
Here’s how to hit refresh:
Open Instagram and head to your profile.
Tap the three-bar More icon in the top-right corner.
Go to Content Preferences.
Tap Reset Suggested Content.
Review the info, accept the terms, and confirm.
Boom. Your feed will slowly start serving up content that actually matters to you. Just remember: this move is permanent, no taking it back, no regrets. Sometimes you just need to ghost your algorithm and reclaim your Reels.
