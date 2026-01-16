Change, without the rush: Sleep sets everything

Jasmine Ceus highlights why sleep protection, not pushing harder, makes habits stick
Lifestyle resets often begin with energy and intention. People plan better meals. They schedule workouts. They promise themselves more discipline. What quietly disappears first is sleep.
According to Jasmine Ceus, Pediatric Sleep Consultant at Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres, that trade-off is where most long-term change starts to unravel.
“Sleep is usually the first thing people sacrifice because they see it as flexible time,” she says. When someone decides to eat better or exercise more, those extra minutes are often taken from sleep.
The problem, she explains, is that sleep does not deliver instant, visible results in the way a workout or diet change does. Its value is underestimated. “In reality, sleep is the foundation that supports every other healthy habit,” she says.
Poor sleep does not fail loudly. It fails quietly, through erosion. Ceus explains that when sleep quality drops, the brain stops functioning at full capacity. Decision-making becomes harder. Mood shifts. Self-control weakens. “That’s why, when you’re tired, it’s harder to say no to unhealthy food, harder to stay motivated, and harder to stick to routines,” she says.
What makes sleep difficult to prioritise is the assumption that fixing it requires major lifestyle change. Ceus pushes back on that idea. “You don’t need huge lifestyle changes to sleep better,” she says. Improvements often come from small, repeatable adjustments. Going to bed twenty minutes earlier. Putting the phone away before sleep.
Keeping the bedroom dark and cool. Avoiding caffeine later in the day. None of these changes feel dramatic on their own. Done consistently, they create meaningful shifts. “Small changes, done consistently, really add up,” she says.
Consistency, she notes, matters as much as duration. Many people focus on total hours slept and ignore timing. Ceus believes this misses the point. “Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day trains your body clock,” she says. Irregular schedules disrupt sleep quality even when total hours seem adequate. A consistent seven hours often feels more restorative than an irregular nine. The body responds to predictability.
Busy periods expose how fragile sleep habits can be. When stress increases, sleep is often the first thing cut, even though it is most needed then. Ceus encourages treating sleep with the same seriousness as work commitments.
“Treat sleep like an appointment,” she says. That means setting a clear wind-down time, preparing for the next day earlier, and keeping work or stress out of bed. Protecting sleep does not remove stress, but it improves the ability to cope with it.
Asked which habit delivers the greatest return for the least effort, Ceus does not hesitate. A consistent bedtime routine sits at the top of the list. Repeating the same calming actions every night signals the brain to slow down. Dimming lights. Putting devices away. Reducing stimulation. “Doing the same calming things every night tells your brain it’s time to sleep,” she says. The simplicity of the routine is what makes it powerful.
Ceus sees sleep as the anchor habit. When it is stable, other behaviours become easier to maintain. Hunger cues improve. Emotional regulation strengthens. Energy becomes more predictable. The desire to rely on willpower decreases because fewer decisions feel overwhelming. From her perspective, lasting change rarely begins with effort. It begins with recovery.
Habits that last tend to follow this pattern. They are built on repetition rather than intensity. They rely on structure rather than motivation. Sleep fits that model perfectly. It does not demand perfection. It demands consistency. Ceus believes that when sleep is protected, everything else has a better chance of sticking.
“Sleep supports every other healthy habit,” she says. When it is treated as essential rather than optional, change stops feeling like a struggle and starts feeling sustainable.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox