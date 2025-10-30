New Union Properties' Dh2 billion ‘Mirdad’ Development in Dubai’s Motor City

Spanning 356,931 sq. ft, Mirdad will feature four towers offering 1,087 units, including a limited number of lofts and a range of studios to three-bedroom apartments. The development is designed to maximise natural light and views while promoting sustainable, connected urban living.

Construction is expected to be completed by Q4 2028. Once finished, Mirdad will serve as a model for smart, sustainable community living, reinforcing Union Properties’ role as one of Dubai’s leading master developers.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.