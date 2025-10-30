GOLD/FOREX
New Union Properties' Dh2 billion ‘Mirdad’ Development in Dubai’s Motor City

New project features four residential towers, 1,000+ units, and 26 lifestyle amenities

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Union Properties PJSC has unveiled ‘Mirdad’, a new Dh2 billion residential development in Motor City, marking its second major project after the success of Takaya.

Spanning 356,931 sq. ft, Mirdad will feature four towers offering 1,087 units, including a limited number of lofts and a range of studios to three-bedroom apartments. The development is designed to maximise natural light and views while promoting sustainable, connected urban living.

Urban living

Mirdad offers more than 26 indoor and outdoor amenities and also includes EV chargers across 50% of parking spaces, landscaped green zones, and energy-efficient building systems to reduce environmental impact.

Union Properties said Mirdad integrates advanced building management systems to improve energy efficiency and comfort. The design prioritises thermal and acoustic insulation, supporting Dubai’s green building goals.

Eng. Amer Khansaheb, CEO and Board Member of Union Properties, said the project reflects Dubai’s evolving lifestyle needs and the company’s focus on “design excellence, smart technology, and sustainable urban growth.”

“Mirdad combines intelligent design with a human-centred approach,” Khansaheb said. “It embodies our vision to create communities that inspire wellness, connection, and comfort.”

Growth pipeline

Union Properties plans to expand its development portfolio to Dh6 billion, targeting the growing demand for mid- to high-end homes in Dubai.

Mirdad’s location in Motor City provides easy access to Hessa Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), linking residents to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and the upcoming Al Maktoum International Airport.

The area is surrounded by retail, dining, and leisure options, including the Dubai Autodrome and two new public parks.

Construction is expected to be completed by Q4 2028. Once finished, Mirdad will serve as a model for smart, sustainable community living, reinforcing Union Properties’ role as one of Dubai’s leading master developers.

