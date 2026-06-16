Release of $25 billion, return of nuclear experts to Iran set: What we know so far about US-Iran deal terms

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said both sides had declared an immediate ​and permanent end of all military operations.

All sides have said the memorandum of understanding on an end to the war will be ‌signed in Switzerland on Friday (June 19).

Iran and the US have both said the Strait of Hormuz would start to "reopen" and the US blockade on Iranian ports start to lift as soon as the memorandum is signed.

The US naval blockade of Iran will be lifted as of June 15, and there will be an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Both sides have said negotiations on more difficult further areas of dispute — notably Iran's nuclear issue and US economic and financial sanctions on Iran — will be conducted over the following 60 days.