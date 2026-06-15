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What did Trump say about US-Iran deal and Strait of Hormuz reopening?

US-Iran memorandum to be signed Friday, with full Hormuz reopening expected

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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US President Donald Trump arrives for the official greeting during the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 15, 2026.
US President Donald Trump arrives for the official greeting during the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 15, 2026.
AFP

US President Donald Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, said the Strait of Hormuz is “already partially opened” and is expected to be fully reopened by Friday, when the United States and Iran are set to formally sign a memorandum of understanding.

Trump added that the agreement text will be released publicly, likely after the signing ceremony scheduled in Switzerland, and suggested he may not attend in person, with Vice President JD Vance expected to represent Washington in Geneva.

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Here are the key highlights from US President Donald Trump’s remarks alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains:

Strait of Hormuz reopening timeline

  • Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is already “partially opened”

  • He said it will be “completely open” by Friday

  • The timeline is linked to the US-Iran memorandum signing

Deal status and signing details

  • Trump confirmed reports that the “deal’s all signed”

  • A senior US official said Trump, JD Vance and Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signed electronically

  • He indicated he may skip the formal signing in Switzerland

  • JD Vance is expected to attend in Geneva

Release of agreement text

  • Trump said the memorandum will be released publicly

  • He called it a “very powerful document”

  • Release is expected soon, likely after Friday’s ceremony

Sanctions and compliance approach

  • No immediate sanctions relief is included in the deal

  • Relief depends on Iran’s behaviour and compliance

  • “If they do what they’re supposed to do, that starts taking effect,” Trump said

Iran’s nuclear commitment

  • Trump said Iran has agreed not to develop a nuclear weapon

  • He said enforcement would involve “strong policing”

Broader regional messaging

  • France, the UK and around 20 countries will lead efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

  • Trump expressed optimism about future US-Iran relations

  • He referred to recent US strikes and said he “felt badly” about the escalation

  • He also said the US hopes to help ease tensions involving Hezbollah and Lebanon

With inputs from AFP, AP

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran war

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