What did Trump say about US-Iran deal and Strait of Hormuz reopening?

US-Iran memorandum to be signed Friday, with full Hormuz reopening expected
US President Donald Trump, speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, said the Strait of Hormuz is “already partially opened” and is expected to be fully reopened by Friday, when the United States and Iran are set to formally sign a memorandum of understanding.
Trump added that the agreement text will be released publicly, likely after the signing ceremony scheduled in Switzerland, and suggested he may not attend in person, with Vice President JD Vance expected to represent Washington in Geneva.
Here are the key highlights from US President Donald Trump’s remarks alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains:
Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is already “partially opened”
He said it will be “completely open” by Friday
The timeline is linked to the US-Iran memorandum signing
Trump confirmed reports that the “deal’s all signed”
A senior US official said Trump, JD Vance and Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf signed electronically
He indicated he may skip the formal signing in Switzerland
JD Vance is expected to attend in Geneva
Trump said the memorandum will be released publicly
He called it a “very powerful document”
Release is expected soon, likely after Friday’s ceremony
No immediate sanctions relief is included in the deal
Relief depends on Iran’s behaviour and compliance
“If they do what they’re supposed to do, that starts taking effect,” Trump said
Trump said Iran has agreed not to develop a nuclear weapon
He said enforcement would involve “strong policing”
France, the UK and around 20 countries will lead efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
Trump expressed optimism about future US-Iran relations
He referred to recent US strikes and said he “felt badly” about the escalation
He also said the US hopes to help ease tensions involving Hezbollah and Lebanon
With inputs from AFP, AP