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Iran, US agree roadmap to final deal within 60 days: Qatar, Pakistan mediators

New Iran-US de-confliction cell aims to enforce ceasefire as 60-day talks advance

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AFP
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US Vice President JD Vance speaks (R) looks on next to US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) prior to a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, as part of high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict.
US Vice President JD Vance speaks (R) looks on next to US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) prior to a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, on June 21, 2026, as part of high-level talks aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict.
AFP

Iran and the United States agreed on a roadmap towards reaching a final deal to end the war within 60 days, meditors Pakistan and Qatar said in a joint statement on Monday.

"The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks," the joint statement read.

'Deconfliction cell'

Representatives from both Iran and the United States have also agreed to set up a "de-confliction cell" with Lebanon to stop military operations, mediators Pakistan and Qatar said in a joint statement on Monday.

"The parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon," the joint statement read.

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