US, Iran establish Hormuz crisis hotline to safeguard shipping

Dubai: The United States and Iran have agreed to establish a direct communication line for the Strait of Hormuz as negotiators wrapped up a second day of talks in Switzerland aimed at securing a broader agreement on Tehran’s nuclear programme and regional security issues.

The mechanism, announced by Qatari and Pakistani mediators after marathon negotiations near Lake Lucerne in Obbuergen, Switzerland, is intended to prevent incidents and miscommunication and help ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strategic waterway .

The move follows days of uncertainty in the Strait of Hormuz, where ship traffic has fallen sharply. Maritime analysts reported that only a small number of vessels transited the waterway on Sunday as operators assessed security risks and conflicting US and Iranian statements about whether the strait remained open.

It also comes after renewed uncertainty over the strait, with Iran claiming it had closed Hormuz in response to alleged Israeli ceasefire violations in Lebanon, while US officials disputed that assertion.

According to a joint statement issued by the mediators, the two sides also agreed to establish a high-level committee to oversee negotiations and create working groups on nuclear issues, sanctions and dispute resolution. Technical teams will remain in Switzerland this week to continue discussions.

A senior US diplomat told reporters that negotiators made progress on mechanisms to keep Hormuz open and discussed steps to preserve a fragile ceasefire in southern Lebanon. The sides also agreed to create a “deconfliction cell” involving Lebanon and the mediators to help prevent renewed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Axios reported that US and Iranian negotiators held nearly 18 hours of discussions over the weekend and agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a broader agreement within 60 days. The report said officials also discussed implementation of the interim memorandum of understanding and ways to avoid incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.

The negotiations were briefly overshadowed by sharp exchanges between Washington and Tehran after President Donald Trump issued public warnings to Iran during the talks. Iranian state media reported that Tehran temporarily suspended participation in protest over Trump’s remarks, although US officials said discussions continued.

The Associated Press reported that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated Tehran would “never back down” from what it describes as its right to enrich uranium, highlighting one of the key disputes that remains unresolved.

Qatari and Pakistani mediators said the latest round had produced a framework for continued negotiations, while both sides expressed cautious optimism that the process could build confidence after months of conflict and confrontation.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.