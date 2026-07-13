Long before any of this, Guido grew up cycling in the Flemish countryside of Belgium, where, he says, cycling is not really a pastime but a way of life. "I was raised in a family where the values were all about honesty, integrity, doing the right thing, keeping your promises and being kind to people. We weren't rich, but we were always taught to help others." He never imagined, growing up on a bike in Flanders, that it would one day carry him through stage 4 cancer. "But looking back, the discipline and the mindset were already being built."