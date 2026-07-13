GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Meet the UAE cancer survivor cycling 3,333km across Europe for a mission

The 15-member team is cycling from Barcelona to Paris to support cancer research and care

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Guido De Wilde began his cycling journey when he was young in Flemish countryside of Belgium.
Guido De Wilde began his cycling journey when he was young in Flemish countryside of Belgium.

Dubai: Nine days into the ride, Guido De Wilde is taking a rest today somewhere between Spain and France, the first pause in a journey that has already raised Dh2,285,000 (around $622,000) for charity.

The 68-year-old stage 4 colon cancer survivor set off from Barcelona on July 1 with 14 other riders, aiming to cover 3,333 kilometres and more than 54,000 metres of climbing before reaching Paris, 25 days after they began.

It is not his first fundraising ride. It is, by a wide margin, his biggest.

All about the ride

Cycle Against Cancer, the team Guido founded, is riding in support of Al Jalila Foundation, the Dubai-based foundation behind cancer research and patient care programmes. Thirteen of the fifteen riders are based in the UAE, alongside two joining from abroad, and the team includes cancer survivors, business leaders and members of the UAE's cycling community, many riding in memory or honour of someone they have lost, or someone still fighting.

Before the team departed, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health, met the riders in a show of support for the cause.

How he got here

Guido's own diagnosis came during the Covid pandemic. Recovery, he says, was never something he did passively. "While I was going through six months of chemotherapy I was already training at home on a virtual cycling system, doing yoga three times a week, and working with a personal trainer I've trusted for seventeen years," he says.

In July 2021, he stepped away from his corporate career, though he resists the word retirement. "I repurposed my life," he says. Training for a 3,333 kilometre ride at 68, cancer and all, is his way of proving a point, to himself as much as anyone else. "It's also proof to myself, and hopefully to others, that a diagnosis doesn't have to be the end of an active life."

This is Guido's second major fundraising challenge, not his first. In May 2022, he rode solo from Brussels to Bergamo in Italy, a seven day, 1,200 kilometre trip that raised $100,000 (approx Dh367,250) for Al Jalila Foundation and effectively launched Cycle Against Cancer as an initiative. Four years on, that solo ride has grown into a 15 person team taking on nearly three times the distance.

Carrying more than a bike

Almost everyone on the team is riding for someone else too. "One of our riders is also a stage 4 cancer survivor. He battled bone cancer, and there's an unspoken understanding between us," Guido says. "Beyond that, almost everyone on this team is carrying someone with them, whether that be a family member they've lost or one who is currently going through treatment. That shared purpose is what makes this team different. Everybody understands why they're doing it."

He hopes the ride reaches further than the team itself. "I want them to feel that hope isn't just a word; it's something you can physically carry across a continent," he says. "My greatest wish is that the message we want to deliver reaches people who are getting a diagnosis, going through treatment, or even at the stage of recovery."

Built on a childhood in Flanders

Long before any of this, Guido grew up cycling in the Flemish countryside of Belgium, where, he says, cycling is not really a pastime but a way of life. "I was raised in a family where the values were all about honesty, integrity, doing the right thing, keeping your promises and being kind to people. We weren't rich, but we were always taught to help others." He never imagined, growing up on a bike in Flanders, that it would one day carry him through stage 4 cancer. "But looking back, the discipline and the mindset were already being built."

Guido and the team are expected to reach Paris by the end of July.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
cancerHealth

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Keeta launches cooling and rest facilities for riders

Keeta launches cooling and rest facilities for riders

2m read
Brigadier Nasser Suleiman Al Maskari presented the recognition to the rider for consistently complying with traffic rules while carrying out his daily duties.

Talabat rider recognised for road safety

1m read
The Sun will be directly overhead at the Tropic of Cancer during the solstice, resulting in virtually no shadow at noon in areas along the line of direct solar alignment.

Sunday will be UAE's longest day of 2026

3m read
Kalayaan Ride returns for its second year, uniting more than 550 Filipino cyclists in the UAE to celebrate the 128th Philippine Independence Day

UAE's Filipino cyclists unite for Independence Day ride

5m read