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Norse Organics introduces Arctic Botanical Skincare Line crafted from wild harvested Norwegian plants

Norse Organics manufactures its products without water, parabens, or paraffin

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Norse Organics introduces Arctic Botanical Skincare Line crafted from wild harvested Norwegian plants

Norse Organics, a Norwegian natural skincare brand with US operations, has announced the global expansion of its signature skincare range formulated with wild harvested botanicals from the Norwegian mountainside. The product line, which includes the brand's flagship Day Balm and Premium Face Scrub, is now shipping internationally to customers seeking water free, chemical free skincare alternatives.

Founded by Daniel Hoftun, the company sources plants such as sea buckthorn and marigold from the Arctic regions of Norway. According to the brand, these botanicals develop heightened nutrient density due to the short ripening season and extreme climate conditions, which makes them particularly rich in antioxidants when cold pressed into finished formulations.

The company reports that more than 100,000 customers have now used its Kill Acne and Redness Ritual, a routine that takes roughly two minutes to apply, with a published 60 day money back guarantee on all purchases. Norse Organics manufactures its products without water, parabens, or paraffin, a formulation approach the brand says preserves higher active ingredient concentrations in every jar.

The full catalogue, including the Day Balm, Premium Face Scrub, and the complete Kill Acne and Redness Ritual, is available through the official Norse Organics online store, with shipping to the United States, United Kingdom, and select international markets.

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