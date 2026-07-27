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Froya Organics introduces waterless four-step skincare system for mature skin

Norwegian brand highlights minimalist formulations made with wild Arctic botanicals

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Friday
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Froya Organics introduces waterless four-step skincare system for mature skin

Froya Organics, a Norwegian skincare brand specialising in waterless formulations made with wild Arctic botanicals and organic beeswax, has introduced its Complete System for Mature Women's Skin, a four-step skincare routine developed specifically to address the needs of mature skin.

The system comprises a day balm, eye balm, night balm and face scrub, providing a 60-day skincare regimen designed to help manage common concerns associated with mature skin, including dryness, the appearance of fine lines and dullness.

According to the company, its formulations are produced without added water, fillers, parabens or synthetic fragrances. Instead, the products incorporate Arctic botanicals that grow in harsh Nordic conditions, where short summers and temperatures as low as minus 30°C are said to contribute to the plants' natural resilience.

The Complete System for Mature Women's Skin is currently the brand's bestselling offering and is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee. The company says its approach is centred on simplifying skincare by using a carefully selected combination of botanical ingredients rather than extensive multi-step routines.

The brand takes its name from Frøya, the Norse goddess associated with beauty, and was founded by Line, a former media professional who established the business on a Nordic farm.

"Mature skin does not need ten steps; it needs the right ones," said Line, founder of Froya Organics. "We created this system for women who want a simplified routine made with potent botanical ingredients and nothing unnecessary."

The company ships its products internationally through its official website and continues to expand its reach among consumers seeking minimalist skincare solutions.

For more information about Froya Organics, visit the company's official website.

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