It started innocently enough. A cheeky tag. A throwaway question. But within hours, two of Europe’s biggest airlines were locked in a full-blown Instagram standoff, with their logos, their pride, and their comment sections all on the line.

That was the opening whistle. Within minutes, other accounts piled onto the pitch. Swiss carrier flyswiss joined in, saying there was "no time for popcorn" because it had to prepare for Lionel Messi, a nod to Switzerland’s own quarter-final against Argentina. Argentina won that one, so the popcorn comment aged rather well for them.

Alongside the swap, it wrote: "While the tournament is over for us, this friendly bet will forever live in all our hearts. We wish England and British Airways all the best in the semi-final, and we sincerely hope you'll get to bring football home!"

Their previous best had been Round of 16 finishes in 1938 and 1998, along with a group-stage exit in 1994. Not a bad campaign, even with the final whistle going against them.

England won 2-1, coming from behind to book their spot in the semi-final against defending champions Argentina. For Norway, the loss ended a landmark World Cup run. This was their first appearance at the tournament since 1998, and their first-ever run to the quarter-finals.

"Our logo is back … until our social media team gets another idea," the airline wrote, much to the amusement of its followers. BA had one last word of its own, replying: "Enjoy some well earned rest – we can't wait for you come visit us in the UK."

But like Erling Haaland chasing down a lost cause, Norwegian bounced back. The airline turned its defeat into a flash sale across all Norwegian destinations, inviting fans to use the code FBALLCOMINGHOME. By Monday, its own logo was back where it belonged.

Britain may have won the match. But Norwegian took the social media battle home and won the respect of aviation geeks everywhere. With a global audience watching, its mix of corporate wit, aviation in-jokes and culturally sharp humour landed the point perfectly, popcorn and all. Isn’t this kind of banter what football is supposed to be all about?

Myhre also praised British Airways for playing along so graciously, saying the exchange had "almost gone from a wager to being a collaboration between two airlines and what seems like the entire internet."

He added: "We would never in a million years have anticipated this kind of reception. I think the most important thing is that every single comment and feedback has been positive."

For Norwegian, the whole stunt worked out better than expected. Speaking about the campaign, spokesperson Eivind Hammer Myhre told Business Insider, "What wager is fun without risk? And we thought, what's the most visible thing we can bet? Our logo."

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.