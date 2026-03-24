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R Madhavan addresses Dhurandhar 2 controversy: Apology issued amid denial of wrongdoing

Madhavan clarifies scene, apologises for unintentional hurt to Sikh community

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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R. Madhavan plays a crucial role in ‘Dhurandhar 2’, out in India now
R. Madhavan plays a crucial role in ‘Dhurandhar 2’, out in India now

The clarification comes after backlash over a sequence in the film directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh. The scene shows Madhavan’s character holding a cigarette while a sacred verse from the Dasam Granth, authored by Guru Gobind Singh, is recited.

An FIR was filed at Mulund Police Station by Gurjyot Singh Keer, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and president of the organisation 'Sikhs in Maharashtra'. The complaint names R. Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, and Aditya Dhar, accusing them of disrespecting Gurbani.

On Instagram, Gurjyot posted a video detailing his grievance, writing: “I strongly condemn the blatant disrespect shown towards Gurbani by the makers of Dhurandhar 2. Portraying a character, played by @actormaddy, talking to @ranveersingh while holding a cigarette and reciting sacred Gurbani is deeply hurtful and unacceptable. Gurbani is not mere dialogue — it is divine, sacred, and holds immense spiritual significance for the Sikh community. Such depiction reflects ignorance and a lack of sensitivity towards our faith. I urge the Sikh community to stand united and peacefully protest this insult. Show black flags to those responsible — Aditya Dhar, R. Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh — if they fail to issue a sincere apology to the SGPC and the Sikh community. Respect every faith. This is not creativity — this is disrespect.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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