Madhavan clarifies scene, apologises for unintentional hurt to Sikh community
The clarification comes after backlash over a sequence in the film directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh. The scene shows Madhavan’s character holding a cigarette while a sacred verse from the Dasam Granth, authored by Guru Gobind Singh, is recited.
An FIR was filed at Mulund Police Station by Gurjyot Singh Keer, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and president of the organisation 'Sikhs in Maharashtra'. The complaint names R. Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, and Aditya Dhar, accusing them of disrespecting Gurbani.
On Instagram, Gurjyot posted a video detailing his grievance, writing: “I strongly condemn the blatant disrespect shown towards Gurbani by the makers of Dhurandhar 2. Portraying a character, played by @actormaddy, talking to @ranveersingh while holding a cigarette and reciting sacred Gurbani is deeply hurtful and unacceptable. Gurbani is not mere dialogue — it is divine, sacred, and holds immense spiritual significance for the Sikh community. Such depiction reflects ignorance and a lack of sensitivity towards our faith. I urge the Sikh community to stand united and peacefully protest this insult. Show black flags to those responsible — Aditya Dhar, R. Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh — if they fail to issue a sincere apology to the SGPC and the Sikh community. Respect every faith. This is not creativity — this is disrespect.”