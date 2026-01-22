Ridership up 25% as company unveils plan to make entire fleet hybrid by 2027
Sharjah: Sharjah Taxi transported more than 9.31 million passengers in 2025, recording a growth of over 25 per cent compared to 2024, the company announced.
The figures include 917,000 passengers who booked rides through the smart application Yango, as well as 760,000 passengers served across the emirate’s Eastern and Central regions.
Khalid Al Kindi, Managing Director of Sharjah Taxi, said the increase reflects growing demand for the company’s services and strong public confidence in the quality of its fleet.
“These results underline our commitment to delivering a reliable and high-quality transport experience that meets the expectations of Sharjah Taxi users,” he said, adding that the company continues to develop its services and raise operational standards across the network.
Al Kindi noted that Sharjah Taxi has introduced environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles operating on both fuel and electricity as part of a wider sustainability strategy aimed at reducing vehicle emissions and supporting greener mobility in the emirate.
He added that the company plans to convert 100 per cent of its fleet to hybrid vehicles by 2027, in line with the Government of Sharjah’s environmental vision and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to position the emirate as an environmentally friendly destination.
Sharjah Taxi provides a wide range of transport services, including city and airport taxis, women-only taxis, family taxis, luxury limousine services, school transport under the Rafaq programme, services for people of determination, and taxi operations across the Eastern and Central regions.
The company said its strategy focuses on delivering innovative, safe and customer-centric transport solutions that enhance convenience, comfort and passenger satisfaction.
Sharjah Taxi operates under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.
