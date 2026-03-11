“It’s getting real close, the room is shaking… I don’t know if I’m going to make it out of this. And I love you so much.”

— Dr. Jay Miller describing a phone call to his wife and daughter

“Five or six missiles came in quick succession. The whole place cleared out in seconds.”

“Fear… people hadn’t slept, there was yelling in the hotel lobby, crying and frantic phone calls.”

“I was running down a stairwell with other people trying to get to the basement to hide.”

“I’m a guy just like everybody else in New Orleans… This is absolutely terrifying.”

“The sooner we can end violence anywhere, it would be a good thing.”