Thrills and twists await: Sharjah Book Fair to host fourth edition of the Thriller Festival

Global masters of crime, suspense, and mystery unite in Sharjah from November 8 to 11
Sharjah is all set to turn up the tension as the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) welcomes back its much-anticipated Thriller Festival for a fourth edition. Running from November 8 to 11 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, the event promises a gripping mix of suspense, intellect, and creativity.
Organised in collaboration with Thriller Festival New York, this year’s edition will bring together 13 bestselling international and regional writers, screenwriters, and experts from across the world — creating a powerful global exchange of voices in crime fiction, mystery, and psychological suspense.
This year’s line-up spans continents — from North America and Europe to South Asia and the Arab world. Among the headliners are Chris Pavone (USA), author of The Doorman and Two Nights in Lisbon; Jennifer Hillier (Canada), whose novels Things We Do in the Dark and Jar of Hearts earned critical acclaim; and Stacy Willingham (USA), author of the million-copy bestseller A Flicker in the Dark.
Also joining the roster are Daniel G. Miller (USA), creator of The Red Letter series, and Matt Witten (USA), a novelist and television writer known for Law & Order, House, and Pretty Little Liars. Witten’s thriller The Necklace was recently optioned for film by Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company.
From Europe, Iceland’s renowned crime writers Ragnar Jónasson and Eva Björg Ægisdóttir will delve into the world of Nordic noir. The UK’s Araminta Hall, whose novel Imperfect Women is being adapted into an Apple TV series starring Elisabeth Moss, and Clare Whitfield, author of Poor Girls, will discuss crafting unpredictable plots and layered characters.
Representing South Asia are two powerhouses of crime writing — S. Hussain Zaidi (India), author of Dongri to Dubai and chronicler of Mumbai’s underworld, and Omar Shahid Hamid (Pakistan), a former counterterrorism officer turned bestselling novelist. Adding a regional voice, Mirna Al Mahdi, a popular Arab author, will highlight the Middle East’s growing role in the global thriller scene.
This year’s festival will also feature the premiere of Murder at the Majlis, an original interactive play written by Bhoomika Ghaghada, an American University of Sharjah (AUS) alumna, and directed by Tarun Shyam.
Performed by AUS students, the play invites audiences to solve a live mystery, blending suspense, Sharjah’s cultural identity, and community theatre. It marks a creative milestone for homegrown storytelling and student-led productions.
Over four days, the festival will offer a packed schedule of panel talks, masterclasses, workshops, and book signings, exploring every element of suspense writing — from character and structure to cinematic adaptation.
Scene One, Chapter One: Translating Novels to Screen – with Matt Witten and Ragnar Jónasson discussing how thrillers make the leap to film and TV.
Writing Thrillers Through a Cultural Lens – featuring Eva Björg Ægisdóttir and Omar Shahid Hamid on how geography and history shape tension and realism.
Inside the Underworld – S. Hussain Zaidi shares real-world insights into crime and storytelling.
Crafting Fear in Thrillers – Araminta Hall and Mirna Al Mahdi explore the psychology of fear and the making of a “psychopathic character.”
Where Trauma Lives – Stacy Willingham and Jennifer Hillier examine how grief and loss drive suspense in modern thrillers.
For aspiring writers, Matt Witten’s Five and a Half Steps to Pilot Writing Success will break down the process of pitching and scripting for television. Meanwhile, Shirley Jump will lead Real Life, Real Stories: Your Journey into Fiction Writing, and Daniel G. Miller will share tips in Making a Killing: Marketing Your Thriller.
The Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 is shaping up to be its biggest yet, with 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries and over 1,200 activities led by 251 guests from 66 nations. The fair will feature more than 300 cultural sessions and 750 workshops for both children and adults — reaffirming Sharjah’s position as one of the world’s leading literary destinations.
With its powerful mix of global talent, local creativity, and thrilling storytelling, this year’s Thriller Festival is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
