Thrills and twists await: Sharjah Book Fair to host fourth edition of the Thriller Festival

This year’s line-up spans continents — from North America and Europe to South Asia and the Arab world. Among the headliners are Chris Pavone (USA), author of The Doorman and Two Nights in Lisbon; Jennifer Hillier (Canada), whose novels Things We Do in the Dark and Jar of Hearts earned critical acclaim; and Stacy Willingham (USA), author of the million-copy bestseller A Flicker in the Dark.