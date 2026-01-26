Deb, 28, is the founder of ElatoAI, a company developing AI companions designed to live beyond screens. Born in India and raised in the UAE, he spent 14 years in Sharjah, studying at Delhi Private School Sharjah from Grade 5 through Grade 12 before leaving in 2020. That period continues to inform how he approaches product design and user trust.

By high school, that interest deepened. He took part in robotics competitions in Academic City and Dubai Internet City and spent years learning through online communities such as OpenStudy and Quora. He completed MIT’s Classical Mechanics course in Grade 11 and later studied Andrew Ng’s Machine Learning course, long before AI entered the mainstream.

