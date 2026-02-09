Dubai: When Hanane Bouchouicha-Sykora moved to Dubai in 2021, she did so with a professional background in accounting and financial auditing and no immediate plans to start a consumer brand, though the relocation placed her in daily contact with a problem she had been navigating personally for most of her life.

Her professional training influenced how that phase unfolded. With a background in accounting and auditing, she approached formulation with a detail-driven mindset, questioning each ingredient, process and cost line. “That level of scrutiny sometimes slowed things down, but it also protected the integrity of the brand,” she said.

What had long been treated as an individual challenge was clearly a regional product gap, where demand existed but formulations had not been adapted to local conditions. The idea of building something purpose-designed for the GCC began to take shape from that point.

The move to Dubai was expected to change that equation. With its diverse population and extensive retail market, she assumed products suited to textured hair would be easier to find. Instead, the opposite proved true. Most formulas available on shelves had been designed for cooler, less humid climates and struggled to perform consistently in the Gulf.

Those views followed her into professional environments, where she was told that her hair didn’t look “polished” or “professional”. By the time she was 22, the lack of viable options had narrowed further. Keratin straightening appeared to solve the immediate issue, though the emotional impact lingered. “It worked on the surface, but I remember looking in the mirror and feeling disconnected from myself,” she said. “I had changed something that was deeply tied to my identity.”

The foundation of the business lies in her childhood. Growing up with curly hair, Bouchouicha-Sykora was repeatedly told that her hair was difficult or unsuitable. “As a child, that messaging is confusing and damaging because you don’t yet have the language or confidence to push back,” she said, explaining how those perceptions shaped both self-image and daily routines.

Over the next five years, she expects the brand to strengthen its presence across the GCC, with selective expansion into Europe and the US, while maintaining a focus on consistency. Education will also play a larger role. Haircare, she believes, should be practical and understandable, helping consumers make informed choices rather than relying on trial and error.

Equally important was the openness of the business environment. “People are willing to listen, share advice and make introductions if they see seriousness and commitment,” she said, adding that support for locally developed brands has grown, particularly those addressing real regional needs instead of replicating global templates.

Initial validation came from positive customer response. Buyers began sharing that the products helped them manage their hair more effectively and feel comfortable wearing it naturally in professional and social settings. “When customers tell me they finally understand their hair, that matters to me,” she said, pointing out that such confidence often takes years to build.

