How to meet Nora Fatehi in Dubai this week

Actress is one of Bollywood's most luminous stars and is known for her epic dancing skills

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Nora Fatehi
Dubai: Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is set to take centre stage in Dubai this Friday, October 25, as she headlines a spectacular escalator fashion show at City Centre Deira to mark both Diwali 2025 and the mall’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Taking place from 6pm to 8pm, the event will be an evening of high fashion, festive splendour and star power—complete with an exclusive meet-and-greet for select guests with Fatehi.

Styled as a living runway, the escalator fashion show will bring couture to life in motion, with Nora Fatehi appearing as the showstopper in a dramatic Diwali-inspired look, setting the tone for Dubai’s most glamorous festive season yet.

The event, a part of Dubai’s city-wide Festival of Lights organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), will be high on star and fashion wattage. Nora, known for her exceptional dancing skills, has also been a show-stopper for designers like Manish Malhotra.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
