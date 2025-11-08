Al Ain Book Festival to kick off this November

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC, said: “With each edition, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening Al Ain Book Festival’s status as a permanent platform for cultural creativity and direct interaction between publishers, authors and readers. Our partnerships with new publishing houses and several leading local and regional cultural institutions reflect our joint efforts to enrich intellectual content and encourage present and future generations to read and explore various literary and intellectual schools, in line with our strategy to make culture an integral part of our daily lives.”