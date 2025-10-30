Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 celebrates global literature and innovative events

Making its first appearance, the "Pop-Up Academy" becomes an active space for cultural dialogue, hosting sessions fronted by notable figures and experts in literature, arts, digital media, and technology. Visitors will also encounter the UK's "Poetry Pharmacy" for the first time at the event; this project delivers custom poetry 'prescriptions' in Arabic and English, blending literary playfulness with engagement. Another significant launch is the "Podcast Station," featuring leading Arabic audio shows such as "Asmar", "Jolan", "Karakpodcast", "Kirsi Al Ithnayn", "Takhayyal", and "Arab Cast." Fairgoers can participate in live podcast tapings and interact directly with presenters, merging traditional and contemporary storytelling formats.