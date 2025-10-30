Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 celebrates global literature and innovative events

The fair aims to strengthen links between readers and the wider cultural dialogue
The 44th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), scheduled from 5 to 16 November at Expo Centre Sharjah, is poised to present an extensive journey through literature and cultural exchange. The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) leads the fair with the theme "Between You and a Book."
This year’s fair incorporates a set of new concepts: interactive academies, live podcast forums, multilingual poetry showcases, and immersive theatre. Each initiative points to shifts in how readers relate to books, all while inviting an array of creative talent from different continents.
Making its first appearance, the "Pop-Up Academy" becomes an active space for cultural dialogue, hosting sessions fronted by notable figures and experts in literature, arts, digital media, and technology. Visitors will also encounter the UK's "Poetry Pharmacy" for the first time at the event; this project delivers custom poetry 'prescriptions' in Arabic and English, blending literary playfulness with engagement. Another significant launch is the "Podcast Station," featuring leading Arabic audio shows such as "Asmar", "Jolan", "Karakpodcast", "Kirsi Al Ithnayn", "Takhayyal", and "Arab Cast." Fairgoers can participate in live podcast tapings and interact directly with presenters, merging traditional and contemporary storytelling formats.
Within the cultural segment, the "Poetry Corner" anchors the fair’s creative pursuits. “Poetry Nights” will fill the schedule, spotlighting readings in Arabic, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Tagalog, Malayalam, alongside Greek and Russian. Among the highlighted poets: Hamad Al Braidi from Qatar, whose work fuses established and modern forms; Hamad Al Saeed of Kuwait, a figure central to present-day Arabic poetry; Saeed Al Mani’ from Saudi Arabia; Siozou Danai of Greece; Saara Ali, a Canadian writer with Congolese heritage currently residing in Dubai; and Ataul Haq Qasmi from Pakistan, an author whose bibliography exceeds two dozen published works.
The programme also features Syed Suleman Gilani, a Pakistani poet acclaimed for both his ghazals and satirical style. Russia’s Mikhail Levantovskiy and Maxim Zamshev will contribute examinations of urban life through their poetry. Luna Sicat Cleto, representing the Philippines, brings bilingual literary contributions, while K. Satchidanandan from India adds perspectives that bridge languages and cultures, highlighting the fair’s breadth of representation.
A fresh addition this year is the SBA Community Book Club Sessions, where attendees can engage in direct conversation with celebrated writers. Scheduled speakers include Banu Mushtaq, recipient of the 2025 International Booker Prize for "Heart Lamp," as well as Jeffrey Mason, whose bestseller "Hear Your Story" has found international readership. These discussions reflect the SBA’s continued efforts to deepen literary and cultural involvement among Sharjah’s reading public.
Immersive theatre activities return with the 4th Thriller Festival, held 8–11 November in partnership with Thriller Festival New York. Among its centrepieces: "Murder at the Majlis," a participatory murder mystery play produced by the SBA, written by Bhoomika Ghaghada, edited by Fatima AlJarman, and directed by Tarun Shyam. The production, featuring students from the American University of Sharjah and produced by Street FZC, weaves local heritage into innovative drama.
