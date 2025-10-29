GOLD/FOREX
UAE /
Education

Free shuttle bus and boat services for visitors to Sharjah International Book Fair

Sharjah Book Authority rolls out free service to make book fair more accessible than ever

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Visitors to Sharjah International Book Fair can now use special shuttle bus and boat services from Dubai to Ajman.

SBA

Sharjah: Book lovers, get ready for smoother journeys to the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025).

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has unveiled expanded transport services, including new bus and marine routes, free boat transfers, and increased shuttle frequency, making it easier than ever to reach the Expo Centre Sharjah from Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman.

Two dedicated shuttle buses will operate daily from Dubai and Ajman, departing from Al Rashidiya Bus Station in Dubai and the City Centre Ajman parking area. Each shuttle will run three times daily over a 12-hour schedule: departures to Expo Centre Sharjah are at 9am, 1pm, and 5pm, with return trips at 12pm, 4pm, and 9pm.

Transport from Dubai

For visitors from Dubai, the FR5 marine transport service will run between Al Ghubaiba Marine Station in Dubai and the Sharjah Aquarium Marine Station. From Sharjah Aquarium and Al Qasba, free traditional boat transfers will ferry visitors directly to the Expo Centre station throughout the fair’s opening hours.

New routes

Badr Mohammed Saab, Director of Government Communications at SBA, said: “SIBF attendance continues to grow each year. In response, we have expanded transport services with new routes and additional modes of travel to improve access for visitors. We also extend our thanks to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority for its ongoing support, which highlights the value of institutional cooperation in enabling major cultural events.”

Plan your trip

Marine transport from Sharjah Aquarium to Al Ghubaiba in Dubai will run on weekdays at 7am, 8:30am, 1pm, 4:45pm, and 6:15pm; Fridays at 7am, 8:30am, 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm; and weekends at 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, and 9pm.

Return trips from Al Ghubaiba to Sharjah will operate on weekdays at 7:45am, 12pm, 4pm, 5:30pm, and 7pm; Fridays at 7:45am, 10am, 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm; and weekends at 3pm, 5pm, 8pm, and 10pm.

According to SBA, mor than 1.82 million visitors representing around 200 nationalities attended the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) last year.

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
