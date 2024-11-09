Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has allocated Dh4.5 million to equip Sharjah’s public and government libraries with a selection of the latest works from Arab and international publishers participating at the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

SIBF this year brings together over 2,500 publishers and exhibitors, showcasing a diverse array of literary and scholarly contributions.

This annual grant underscores the Ruler of Sharjah’s commitment to advancing the book industry and broadening access to knowledge for readers, students, and researchers across Sharjah and the UAE.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said: “The Ruler of Sharjah’s grant bolsters our ongoing efforts to elevate the publishing sector, bringing contemporary thought and knowledge into Sharjah’s public spaces. By updating library collections with current scientific and intellectual works, we ensure the community remains at the forefront of knowledge and innovation.”

She added: “Libraries wield a transformative power, guiding the trajectory of society both in the present and into the future. Sharjah’s dedication to enhancing library resources and securing access to the latest international publications reflects a steadfast commitment to societal progress.