India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: PCB fires second letter to ICC over handshake row

PCB reiterates demand to remove Pycroft

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Indian players skip handshake with Pakistan as Asia Cup clash ends in frosty silence in Dubai on Sunday. IANS photos
Indian players skip handshake with Pakistan as Asia Cup clash ends in frosty silence in Dubai on Sunday. IANS photos


Pakistan may have withdrawn the threat to pull out of the Asia Cup, but their objection to match referee Andy Pycroft remains. Late Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent a second letter to the ICC demanding that the Zimbabwean official be replaced by Richie Richardson for the team’s remaining games. As of now, the ICC has not acted on the request.

Pycroft is still scheduled to officiate Pakistan’s must-win match against the UAE later Wednesday evening.

Handshake controversy sparks fallout

The row began after Indian players, led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, allegedly refused to shake hands with the Pakistan team following Sunday’s match. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation in protest, though coach Mike Hesson attended the press conference.

PCB finalises Asia Cup participation

A PCB spokesperson confirmed that the board will make a final decision on Asia Cup participation on Wednesday. "Consultations are ongoing, and the PCB will announce its decision in line with national interest," the spokesperson said.

Training continues amid press blackout

On Tuesday, Pakistan cancelled their scheduled press conference due to the ongoing fallout. However, the team’s training session at Dubai Stadium went ahead as planned.

ICC rejects initial appeal

The PCB has blamed Pycroft for his handling of the match against India and requested his removal from the tournament. The ICC, however, has reportedly rejected this appeal.

If Pakistan beat the UAE in their must-win game, they will face India again in the Super Four stage on September 21 in Dubai.

