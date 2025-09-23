GOLD/FOREX
Asia Cup 2025: India’s Abhishek Sharma reveals story behind ‘L’ celebration during Pakistan match

Opener dedicates his emotional gesture to India after smashing a record 39-ball 74

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half-century during the match against Pakistan in the Super Four of Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
ANI

Dubai: Flamboyant opener Abhishek Sharma lit up the Dubai International Stadium with a breathtaking 74 off 39 balls, powering India to a six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Fours clash.

Chasing 172, Abhishek launched a ruthless assault on Pakistan’s pace attack, striking at 189.74. His innings, laced with effortless boundaries, took the game away from Pakistan early on. He reached his fifty in just 24 balls — the fastest by an Indian against Pakistan — before falling to Abrar Ahmed, with Haris Rauf completing the catch.

A reminder of his father

Speaking after the game, Abhishek shared a light-hearted moment with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, recalling how his instructions reminded him of his father, Raj Kumar Sharma.

“Today I remembered my dad because of the way you were telling me to take singles. He used to do the same, sitting in front of the sight screen. You asked me two or three times to push for one run, and I felt like my dad was there again,” Abhishek said in a BCCI video.

Family in the stands

Adding to the occasion, Abhishek’s family was present in the stands, watching him dominate Pakistan’s bowlers. He acknowledged their presence with flying kisses before flashing an ‘L’ gesture, which sparked curiosity among fans.

Clearing the air, Abhishek explained the meaning behind it. “It is love. This is for those who support the Indian team. This is for India,” he said, dedicating the gesture to the nation.

He also admitted his family’s presence has often brought him luck. “It feels special because whenever they come, we seem to win comfortably. Even today, it was a one-sided win. It gives me great joy to have them here.”

A rising star

Abhishek’s explosive knock underlined his growing stature in the side. With his fearless strokeplay and confidence under pressure, the 23-year-old has quickly become one of India’s brightest young batting stars.

