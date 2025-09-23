Opener dedicates his emotional gesture to India after smashing a record 39-ball 74
Chasing 172, Abhishek launched a ruthless assault on Pakistan’s pace attack, striking at 189.74. His innings, laced with effortless boundaries, took the game away from Pakistan early on. He reached his fifty in just 24 balls — the fastest by an Indian against Pakistan — before falling to Abrar Ahmed, with Haris Rauf completing the catch.
Speaking after the game, Abhishek shared a light-hearted moment with skipper Suryakumar Yadav, recalling how his instructions reminded him of his father, Raj Kumar Sharma.
“Today I remembered my dad because of the way you were telling me to take singles. He used to do the same, sitting in front of the sight screen. You asked me two or three times to push for one run, and I felt like my dad was there again,” Abhishek said in a BCCI video.
Adding to the occasion, Abhishek’s family was present in the stands, watching him dominate Pakistan’s bowlers. He acknowledged their presence with flying kisses before flashing an ‘L’ gesture, which sparked curiosity among fans.
Clearing the air, Abhishek explained the meaning behind it. “It is love. This is for those who support the Indian team. This is for India,” he said, dedicating the gesture to the nation.
He also admitted his family’s presence has often brought him luck. “It feels special because whenever they come, we seem to win comfortably. Even today, it was a one-sided win. It gives me great joy to have them here.”
Abhishek’s explosive knock underlined his growing stature in the side. With his fearless strokeplay and confidence under pressure, the 23-year-old has quickly become one of India’s brightest young batting stars.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox