Fire and ice: Suryakumar Yadav praises Gill-Abhishek pair after India’s win over Pakistan

India skipper hails opening duo after Asia Cup 2025 'Super Four' victory over Pakistan

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
India's Abhishek Sharma and Shubhman Gill celebrate during the match against Pakistan in the Super Four of Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
India's Abhishek Sharma and Shubhman Gill celebrate during the match against Pakistan in the Super Four of Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
ANI

Dubai: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav hailed the opening partnership of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill as a blend of “fire and ice” after India’s six-wicket win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four clash in Dubai on Sunday.

The pair set the tone in India’s chase of 172, smashing 105 runs for the opening wicket in under 10 overs. Their contrasting styles – Gill’s calm strokeplay and Abhishek’s fearless hitting – left Pakistan’s bowling attack helpless and ensured India cruised to victory.

Abhishek unleashes power game

Abhishek, who had been guilty of wasting starts earlier in the tournament, made no mistake this time. The left-hander blasted 74 off just 39 balls, peppering the boundary with ease. He showed no mercy to Pakistan’s bowlers, finding gaps at will and playing with a sense of authority.

For Suryakumar, what stood out was Abhishek’s attitude and discipline off the field. “He is very selfless with his batting. After the powerplay, he knows exactly how to adapt. He never misses practice, even when he is tired. He always wants to stay active. If you keep working that hard, good things will come,” the skipper said at the post-match press conference.

Gill plays the anchor role

While Abhishek went for the jugular, Gill kept the innings steady with a well-measured 47. He looked composed, minimised risks, and ensured India’s momentum never dipped. His calculated approach complemented Abhishek’s aggression perfectly.

Gill even unveiled a reverse sweep during his innings – a stroke that earned a smile from his captain. “We all know what Shubman brings to the team. He knows how to score runs with minimal risk. That reverse sweep he played today is something he has been practising a lot. It made me really happy to see him pull it off in a match,” Suryakumar said.

A partnership built on friendship

Suryakumar also underlined the off-field bond between Gill and Abhishek, which he believes translates into their on-field success. “It is very important to be good friends off the field if you bat together. That friendship helps. You don’t always need words – just a look is enough to take a single or support each other when things are tough,” he explained.

The duo’s chemistry at the top not only eased pressure on the middle order but also reinforced India’s dominance in the high-voltage clash. Their partnership provided the platform, and the rest of the line-up comfortably finished the job.

Looking ahead

With the Super Fours stage heating up, India’s openers have set the standard for consistency and intent. If Gill continues to anchor and Abhishek maintains his fearless approach, India’s batting order looks well placed for the challenges ahead.

