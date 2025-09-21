India’s star batting, Pakistan’s fightback, no handshake, verbal spat, and key moments
India reinforced their Asia Cup favourite status with a dominant six-wicket win over Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Abhishek Sharma starred with 74 off 39 balls, while Shubman Gill added 47 as the opening duo put on a 105-run stand. Contributions from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya sealed the chase in 18.5 overs.
Key highlights, live scores, and fan buzz from Dubai’s Super Four clash, in pictures.
