India reinforced their Asia Cup favourite status with a dominant six-wicket win over Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Abhishek Sharma starred with 74 off 39 balls, while Shubman Gill added 47 as the opening duo put on a 105-run stand. Contributions from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya sealed the chase in 18.5 overs.

