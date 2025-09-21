GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA CUP
ASIA CUP
Sport /
ASIA CUP

India beat Pakistan by six wickets: Asia Cup Super Four highlights in photos

India’s star batting, Pakistan’s fightback, no handshake, verbal spat, and key moments

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
3 MIN READ
Key highlights, live scores, and fan buzz from Dubai’s Super Four clash, in pictures.
Key highlights, live scores, and fan buzz from Dubai’s Super Four clash, in pictures.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

India reinforced their Asia Cup favourite status with a dominant six-wicket win over Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Abhishek Sharma starred with 74 off 39 balls, while Shubman Gill added 47 as the opening duo put on a 105-run stand. Contributions from Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya sealed the chase in 18.5 overs.

Key highlights, live scores, and fan buzz from Dubai’s Super Four clash, in pictures.

1/25
India vs Pakistan: Key highlights, live scores, and fan reactions from Dubai’s Super Four clash, in pictures.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2/25
Fans cheer ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3/25
India won the toss and chose to field at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As expected, the teams skipped the mandatory handshake.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4/25
India and Pakistan teams during national anthem before Dubai International Stadium clash on Sunday
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5/25
Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot against India during their match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf New
6/25
Pakistan batsman Saim Ayub plays a shot against India during their match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7/25
Sahibzada Farhan celebrates his half-century against India during their match.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8/25
Abhishek Sharma celebrates catch of Saim Ayub during their match against Pakistan.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9/25
Shivam Dube celebrates after taking Sahibzada Farhan’s wicket.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10/25
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after taking Hussain Talat’s wicket.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
11/25
Salman Agha and Faheem Ashraf leave the field after their innings.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
12/25
Salman Agha and Faheem Ashraf leave the field after their innings.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
13/25
Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill run between the wickets against Pakistan.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
14/25
Abhishek Sharma starts of with a six of Shaheen Afridi
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
15/25
Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf share heated moments during their Asia Cup match.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
16/25
Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf share heated moments during their Asia Cup match.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
17/25
Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half century against Pakistan.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
18/25
Abrar Ahmed celebrates after taking Abhishek Sharma’s wicket.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
19/25
Abrar Ahmed celebrates the wicket of Abhishek Sharma.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
20/25
Haris Rauf celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
21/25
Tilak Varma plays a shot against Pakistan.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
22/25
Sanju Samson plays a shot against Pakistan.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
23/25
Hardik Pandya plays a shot against Pakistan.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
24/25
Tilak Varma celebrates victory over Pakistan.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
25/25
India’s Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma celebrate their win over Pakistan.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Related Topics:
cricketPakistanindiaAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India’s Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma celebrate their win over Pakistan during the Asia Cup match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Asia Cup Super Four

1h ago12m read
Indian players Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav during a training session ahead of their first Asia Cup match against UAE at Dubai International cricket stadium.

Kamran Akmal says fans need to 'show a big heart'

2m read
Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma enters Asia Cup with record strike

3m read
Shubman Gill gets red rose from Abhishek on birthday

Shubman Gill gets red rose from Abhishek on birthday

1m read