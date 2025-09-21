GOLD/FOREX
No handshake again as Pakistan face India in Asia Cup clash

Bumrah, Chakravarthy return as India bowls against Pakistan

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: India won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As expected on a pitch favouring bowlers early on, the teams again skipped the customary pre-match handshake.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav explained the decision, noting the heavy dew on the outfield. “We’ve been playing every game like a knockout, so nothing changes,” he said. India will also see the return of key bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy for the clash.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said his team would have preferred to bowl but is ready for the challenge. “This is a new game, and we just want to play good cricket,” he added.

