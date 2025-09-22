GOLD/FOREX
Asia Cup: Pakistan files complaint over Fakhar Zaman dismissal

On-field umpire Gazi Sohel referred decision to TV umpire, who upheld the dismissal

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025.
Dubai: Pakistan's team management has lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding a controversial caught-behind decision involving Fakhar Zaman during Sunday's Asia Cup Super Four match against India in Dubai.

The incident occurred when Sri Lankan umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge ruled Zaman out for 15, caught behind by Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. However, the TV replay failed to provide conclusive evidence that the catch was clean. On-field umpire Gazi Sohel did not initially give Zaman out and instead referred the decision to the television umpire, who ultimately upheld the dismissal.

Footage from one angle appeared to show the ball bouncing just before reaching Samson's gloves. Nevertheless, the third umpire concluded that the keeper had his fingers under the ball at the moment of contact. Zaman, visibly dissatisfied, lingered at the crease before reluctantly walking off.

According to sources cited by Telecomasia.net, Pakistan team manager Naveed Cheema approached match referee Andy Pycroft to protest the decision but was informed it was outside the referee's jurisdiction. Cheema then escalated the matter by submitting a formal complaint to the ICC via email.

Following the match, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha also voiced his concerns during the post-match press conference. “I’m not sure about the decision — that’s the umpire’s job. They can make mistakes, and I don’t have a problem with that,” he said. “But to me, it did look like the ball bounced before it reached the keeper.”

He added: “You could say that if Fakhar had batted through the powerplay, we might have reached 190. But again, that’s the umpire’s call.”

Pakistan had earlier raised concerns about match referee Andy Pycroft, seeking his removal following that no-handshake controversy, further deepening tensions between the two sides.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
