Asia Cup: Pakistan files complaint over Fakhar Zaman dismissal

Following the match, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha also voiced his concerns during the post-match press conference. “I’m not sure about the decision — that’s the umpire’s job. They can make mistakes, and I don’t have a problem with that,” he said. “But to me, it did look like the ball bounced before it reached the keeper.”

Footage from one angle appeared to show the ball bouncing just before reaching Samson's gloves. Nevertheless, the third umpire concluded that the keeper had his fingers under the ball at the moment of contact. Zaman, visibly dissatisfied, lingered at the crease before reluctantly walking off.

The incident occurred when Sri Lankan umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge ruled Zaman out for 15, caught behind by Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. However, the TV replay failed to provide conclusive evidence that the catch was clean. On-field umpire Gazi Sohel did not initially give Zaman out and instead referred the decision to the television umpire, who ultimately upheld the dismissal.

