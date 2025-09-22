Asia Cup 2025: Farhan’s gun-style celebration steals show

Farhan reached his fifty by smashing a six off Axar Patel
Dubai: Hours after India’s six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, the moment still making waves is Sahibzada Farhan’s animated celebration. The Pakistan opener not only scored a fluent 58 off 45 balls but also marked his half-century with a striking gun-style gesture that lit up the contest.
Farhan reached his fifty by smashing a six off Axar Patel, and almost instinctively pulled out the celebration, pointing to the dugout in playful fashion. The act quickly went viral on social media, with fans clipping and sharing the scene across platforms.
Beyond the gesture, Farhan’s innings was full of intent. His crisp boundaries and attacking strokes gave Pakistan early momentum before India pulled the game back through disciplined batting and bowling. Analysts have praised the youngster’s fearless approach, noting that his knock was a reminder of Pakistan’s bench strength and the energy their rising stars bring.
While the result went India’s way, Farhan’s gun-style celebration ensured he left a lasting mark. It was the image that fans carried home from another memorable India–Pakistan showdown.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox