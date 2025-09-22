GOLD/FOREX
Asia Cup 2025: Farhan’s gun-style celebration steals show

Farhan reached his fifty by smashing a six off Axar Patel

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan celebrate his half century against India during their match at Dubai International stadium on Sunday.
Dubai: Hours after India’s six-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, the moment still making waves is Sahibzada Farhan’s animated celebration. The Pakistan opener not only scored a fluent 58 off 45 balls but also marked his half-century with a striking gun-style gesture that lit up the contest.

Farhan reached his fifty by smashing a six off Axar Patel, and almost instinctively pulled out the celebration, pointing to the dugout in playful fashion. The act quickly went viral on social media, with fans clipping and sharing the scene across platforms.

Beyond the gesture, Farhan’s innings was full of intent. His crisp boundaries and attacking strokes gave Pakistan early momentum before India pulled the game back through disciplined batting and bowling. Analysts have praised the youngster’s fearless approach, noting that his knock was a reminder of Pakistan’s bench strength and the energy their rising stars bring.

While the result went India’s way, Farhan’s gun-style celebration ensured he left a lasting mark. It was the image that fans carried home from another memorable India–Pakistan showdown.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
