How an India-Pakistan final in Asia Cup is still a possibility?

Men in Green are currently last in the Super Fours table
Dubai: Defending champions India have taken a strong step toward the Asia Cup 2025 final after beginning their Super Fours campaign with a convincing six-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday. Just a day earlier, Bangladesh pulled off a surprise by defeating Sri Lanka, who had cruised through the group stage with three straight wins.
These results place India and Bangladesh atop the Super Four standings with two points each. India, however, hold a significant advantage thanks to a superior net run rate of +0.689, compared to Bangladesh’s +0.121. Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both yet to earn points, remain in contention with four matches still to play in this stage.
For Pakistan, the route to the final is clear but challenging: they must win both remaining fixtures — against Sri Lanka on Tuesday and Bangladesh on Thursday. Two victories would take them to four points, potentially setting the stage for a blockbuster final against India next Sunday.
A Pakistan win over Sri Lanka would put the Islanders in deep trouble, who would then suffer back-to-back defeats in the Super Fours.
All eyes now turn to Wednesday’s clash between table-toppers India and Bangladesh. Given India’s dominant form, they are favourites to remain unbeaten and secure a place in the final. In that scenario, Pakistan’s match with Bangladesh on Thursday would effectively become a semi-final. That would mean the final Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka on Friday would become a dead rubber in terms of qualification.
If this path plays out, fans are in for a rare treat — three consecutive Sundays of India-Pakistan showdowns, a spectacle not seen in years.
India’s latest victory over Pakistan was built on a blazing 74 off 39 balls from opener Abhishek Sharma, who stitched a century stand with Shubman Gill (47). Despite a minor middle-order stumble, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya ensured a smooth finish. Earlier in the match, Shivam Dube’s double strike derailed Pakistan’s promising start and exposed the lack of depth in their batting.
Pakistan did show some fight, with Sahibzada Farhan scoring 58 and Saim Ayub finding form after three consecutive ducks — positive signs ahead of their do-or-die games. However, their bowling, led by Abrar Ahmed, has struggled to contain stronger batting lineups.
