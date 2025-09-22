GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA CUP
ASIA CUP
Sport /
ASIA CUP

How an India-Pakistan final in Asia Cup is still a possibility?

Men in Green are currently last in the Super Fours table

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma celebrate his half century against Pakistan during their Asia Cupl match at Dubai International stadium on Sunday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma celebrate his half century against Pakistan during their Asia Cupl match at Dubai International stadium on Sunday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Staff-Supplied

Dubai: Defending champions India have taken a strong step toward the Asia Cup 2025 final after beginning their Super Fours campaign with a convincing six-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday. Just a day earlier, Bangladesh pulled off a surprise by defeating Sri Lanka, who had cruised through the group stage with three straight wins.

These results place India and Bangladesh atop the Super Four standings with two points each. India, however, hold a significant advantage thanks to a superior net run rate of +0.689, compared to Bangladesh’s +0.121. Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both yet to earn points, remain in contention with four matches still to play in this stage.

For Pakistan, the route to the final is clear but challenging: they must win both remaining fixtures — against Sri Lanka on Tuesday and Bangladesh on Thursday. Two victories would take them to four points, potentially setting the stage for a blockbuster final against India next Sunday.

A Pakistan win over Sri Lanka would put the Islanders in deep trouble, who would then suffer back-to-back defeats in the Super Fours.

All eyes now turn to Wednesday’s clash between table-toppers India and Bangladesh. Given India’s dominant form, they are favourites to remain unbeaten and secure a place in the final. In that scenario, Pakistan’s match with Bangladesh on Thursday would effectively become a semi-final. That would mean the final Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka on Friday would become a dead rubber in terms of qualification.

If this path plays out, fans are in for a rare treat — three consecutive Sundays of India-Pakistan showdowns, a spectacle not seen in years.

India’s latest victory over Pakistan was built on a blazing 74 off 39 balls from opener Abhishek Sharma, who stitched a century stand with Shubman Gill (47). Despite a minor middle-order stumble, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya ensured a smooth finish. Earlier in the match, Shivam Dube’s double strike derailed Pakistan’s promising start and exposed the lack of depth in their batting.

Pakistan did show some fight, with Sahibzada Farhan scoring 58 and Saim Ayub finding form after three consecutive ducks — positive signs ahead of their do-or-die games. However, their bowling, led by Abrar Ahmed, has struggled to contain stronger batting lineups.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketDubaiAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bangladesh's captain Litton Das, right, watches as Sri Lanka's captain Charith Asalanka spins the coin at the toss ahead of the Asia Cup cricket match between them at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets

1m read
Asia Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 13, 2025.

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka favourites, Bangladesh hope on luck

2m read
Bangladesh's Jaker Ali plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Afghanistan, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Asia Cup 2025: Who survives the 'Group of Death'?

3m read
Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara (L) greets his teammate Kusal Perera during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 13, 2025

Sri Lanka cruise to six-wicket win over Bangladesh

2m read