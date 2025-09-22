How an India-Pakistan final in Asia Cup is still a possibility?

All eyes now turn to Wednesday’s clash between table-toppers India and Bangladesh. Given India’s dominant form, they are favourites to remain unbeaten and secure a place in the final. In that scenario, Pakistan’s match with Bangladesh on Thursday would effectively become a semi-final. That would mean the final Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka on Friday would become a dead rubber in terms of qualification.

For Pakistan, the route to the final is clear but challenging: they must win both remaining fixtures — against Sri Lanka on Tuesday and Bangladesh on Thursday. Two victories would take them to four points, potentially setting the stage for a blockbuster final against India next Sunday.

These results place India and Bangladesh atop the Super Four standings with two points each. India, however, hold a significant advantage thanks to a superior net run rate of +0.689, compared to Bangladesh’s +0.121. Pakistan and Sri Lanka, both yet to earn points, remain in contention with four matches still to play in this stage.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.